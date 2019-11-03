Flames-Blue Jackets Sums

Calgary 1 1 1—3 Columbus 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Calgary, Monahan 3 (Lindholm, Gaudreau), 3:44. Penalties_Milano, CBJ, (high sticking), 19:32.

Second Period_2, Calgary, Bennett 3 (Hanifin, Ryan), 8:20. Penalties_Sherwood, CBJ, served by Bemstrom, (slashing), 4:52; Lucic, CGY, served by Tkachuk, (roughing), 4:52; Lucic, CGY, (roughing), 4:52; Bennett, CGY, (slashing), 16:42.

Third Period_3, Calgary, Tkachuk 7 (Lindholm, Hamonic), 17:21. Penalties_Giordano, CGY, (holding), 2:43; Werenski, CBJ, (cross checking), 6:33.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 9-10-10_29. Columbus 9-18-16_43.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 2; Columbus 0 of 3.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 7-4-2 (43 shots-43 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 5-5-1 (28-26).

A_15,618 (18,500). T_2:23.

Referees_Dan O'Rourke, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Ryan Galloway.