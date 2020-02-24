First-round picks not for rent on NHL trade deadline day

Not many first-round picks were in play at the NHL trade deadline Monday, except for contenders picking up players for now and the future.

The New York Islanders traded a conditional first-round pick to Ottawa as part of their trade for center Jean-Gabriel Pageau. The Tampa Bay Lightning also parted with a first-rounder to get 26-year-old forward Barclay Goodrow from San Jose. The Carolina Hurricanes sent the New York Rangers a first round pick for 25-year-old defenseman Brady Skjei.

Goodrow has another year left on his contract, Skjei is signed for four seasons after this one and the Islanders locked up Pageau with a $30 million, six-year contract extension.

“He has signed an extension, and we’re delighted with that, especially with the age he’s at and what we feel he can bring,” Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said.

Tampa Bay also sent Vancouver's first-round pick to New Jersey last week for Blake Coleman, and Boston gave up its first to get Ondrej Kase from Anaheim and shed David Backes' contract. Other top teams were less willing to take that leap.

“I thought it was important that we kept our first-round pick,” said Washington Captials general manager Brian MacLellan, who traded a second-rounder, a third and a conditional third to get defenseman Brenden Dillon and winger Ilya Kovalchuk. “I think if you want to add players at the deadline, you've got to spend seconds and thirds. And it's whether you want to do the firsts.”

BATTLE OF ALBERTA

The Edmonton Oilers tried to give Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl some help by acquiring winger Andreas Athanasiou from Detroit and forward Tyler Ennis from Ottawa.

Edmonton sent 2020 and 2021 second-round picks and forward Sam Gagner to Detroit for Athanansiou, who's a restricted free agent after this season. The Oilers also got winger Ryan Kuffner in the trade.

The Oilers got Ennis for a 2021 fifth-rounder and Sunday night acquired defenseman Mike Green from the Red Wings.

The Alberta rival Calgary Flames answered by getting defensemen Erik Gustafsson from Chicago, Derek Forbort from Los Angeles and Brandon Davidson from San Jose.

LEHNER TO VEGAS

The Vegas Golden Knights got goaltender Robin Lehner from the Blackhawks in a three-team trade that also involved the Maple Leafs.

Vegas traded backup goalie Malcolm Subban, prospect Slava Demin and a 2020 second-round pick to Chicago for Lehner.

The popular Lehner said he was excited to be going to Vegas, tweeting: "Going to be a ride. Can’t wait to get there." He is expected to back up Marc-Andre Fleury.

Toronto got a 2020 fifth-rounder for retaining part of Lehner's salary and also sent prospect forward Martins Dzierkals to the Golden Knights.

SABRES ACTIVE

The Buffalo Sabres bought and sold on deadline day, getting wingers Wayne Simmonds and Dominik Kahun in a pair of trades.

Buffalo dealt a conditional 2021 fifth-round pick to New Jersey for Simmonds, a pending free agent, and traded forwards Evan Rodrigues and Conor Sheary to Pittsburgh for Kahun. The 24-year-old Kahun has 10 goals and 17 assists for the Penguins this season.

Simmonds, 31, adds depth to Buffalo’s forward ranks. The Sabres have been looking for secondary scoring behind captain and leading scorer Jack Eichel.

AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow contributed.

