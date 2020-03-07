Fire tie New England 1-1 on Bornstein's goal

Recommended Video:

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Jonathan Bornstein headed home a cross from Djordje Mihailovic in the 70th minute to help the Chicago Fire to a 1-1 tie with the New England Revolution on Saturday.

Gimenez, near midfield, lofted a long ball to Djordje Mihailovic in the left corner. Mihailovic played a high cross and Jonathan Bornstein at the near post for the finish.

Adam Buksa gave New England (0-1-1) a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute with a shot 16 yards out from the left side of the box, assisted by Brandon Bye.

Brad Knighton recorded five saves for New England.

Gastón Giménez, a 28-year-old designated player from Argentina, made his debut for the Fire (0-1-1) when he came on for Brandt Bronico in the 63rd minute.

The Revolution's next match is Sunday at home against Portland. The Fire visit Orlando City SC on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.