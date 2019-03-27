Federer reaches quarters in Miami, Halep eyes No. 1 ranking

Roger Federer, of Switzerland, warms up for his match against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Roger Federer is finally through to the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.

The fourth-seeded Federer had little trouble defeating 13th-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-2 in 61 minutes on Wednesday, earning the three-time Miami champion a spot in the quarters against sixth-seeded Kevin Anderson.

The Federer-Medvedev match was originally scheduled for Tuesday and wound up being delayed a day by rain. That means if Federer is to win the tournament, he'll need to win four matches in a five-day span.

Federer broke Medvedev in the ninth game of the opening set, survived being down 0-40 to close out that set on his serve and then broke the Russian again in the first game of the second set.

Also Wednesday, women's No. 2 seed Simona Halep defeated 18th-seeded Qiang Wang 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinals. Halep won the final six games against Qiang and would return to No. 1 in the world if she wins her semifinal match.