CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Mason Faulkner scored 21 points, including a runner in the lane with 5.5 seconds left, as Western Carolina beat The Citadel 76-75 on Monday to snap its seven-game losing streak.

After Faulkner's go-ahead basket, Hayden Brown dribbled down the court to get into the lane but his shot was blocked by Xavier Cork at the buzzer.