INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Golden Tate finally got his chance to face Jalen Ramsey, and the personal animosity between the two players exploded on Sunday after the Los Angeles Rams' 17-9 victory over the New York Giants.

The Giants wide receiver and Rams cornerback exchanged blows near midfield after the game and had to be separated by teammates and coaches. Tate and Ramsey walked toward each other as the game ended and both took swings before going down to the turf.

The two have been part of a family feud since last summer. Ramsey has two children with Tate's sister, Breanna, but the couple broke up while Breanna Tate was pregnant with their second child.

When Ramsey posted a photo on social media with his new girlfriend last October, Golden Tate responded to a fan's comment with “he know he gonna have to see me.”

Tate told the New York Post last year he wasn't happy with the disrespect that Ramsey had shown toward his sister. However, both were silent leading up to the game. Ramsey had no comment on Tate and Tate was not made available to reporters.

Neither player was made available for comment after the game. Ramsey walked up and down the field for 25 minutes after the game with a Rams assistant coach, perhaps to cool off or to avoid another confrontation near the team buses.

“Obviously we want to do our fighting between the whistles for 60 minutes,” Giants coach Joe Judge said. “I have to talk to him. Golden is a competitive guy. We don’t want to have happen what did.”

Judge hinted that he spoke to Tate about the matchup with Ramsey leading up to the game, but did not delve into the details of the conversations.

Rams coach Sean McVay said he wasn't sure what happened.

“I was shaking hands and, you know, I just kind of got in the middle," he said. "Fortunately, got it broken up and nothing occurred from there.”

Even players who were in the middle of the scrum didn't have much to say. Giants center Nick Gates, who was separating coaches and teammates from each other, said he was just trying to protect teammates.

Tate finished with four receptions for 20 yards. He caught a quick pass in the left flat during the fourth quarter but Ramsey laid a punishing hit on Tate for a 1-yard loss.

Ramsey signed a five-year, $105 million contract extension with the Rams before the start of the season. He is regarded as one of the bigger trash-talkers in the league. Although coaches have praised his increasing maturity, this is his second postgame incident with the Rams since he was acquired from Jacksonville last year.

Ramsey and Marcus Peters shouted at each other after the Ravens beat the Rams last year. Peters was traded to Baltimore after the Rams acquired Ramsey.

During his three seasons with Jacksonville, Ramsey was involved in fracases with Cincinnati's A.J. Green and Kansas City's Tyreek Hill.

