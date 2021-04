FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are set to host a home game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London as part of the NFL's expanded schedule this season, though final approval will be based on the status of the coronavirus pandemic.

The team on Thursday announced the October game, which would be part of an increased focus on games outside the United States when the league goes to a 17-game schedule. The opponent and exact date have yet to be determined.