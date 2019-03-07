Fairleigh Dickinson swamps Wagner 84-46 in NEC tourney

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Mike Holloway Jr. had 18 points as Fairleigh Dickinson easily beat Wagner 84-46 in the Northeast Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Wednesday night. Elyjah Williams added 17 points for the Knights, while Darnell Edge chipped in 15. Edge also had seven steals for the Knights.

Jahlil Jenkins had 11 points and six assists for Fairleigh Dickinson (18-13).

The Seahawks' 28-percent field goal shooting represented the worst mark by a Fairleigh Dickinson opponent this season.

Fairleigh Dickinson dominated the first half and led 43-14 at halftime. The Seahawks' 14 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Elijah Davis had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Seahawks (13-17). Romone Saunders added nine points and eight rebounds.

