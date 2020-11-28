Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
SC-UPSTATE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Zink 28 5-8 2-3 1-9 0 5 12
Hammond 27 2-10 0-2 1-3 4 3 4
White 22 1-5 0-0 1-2 2 1 3
Aldrich 16 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 3 0
Mozone 29 3-10 0-0 2-6 0 2 9
Bruner 28 3-11 3-3 0-0 4 4 9
Smith 19 4-4 0-1 1-3 0 2 8
Goodloe 11 1-5 0-0 2-2 0 2 2
Jernigan 9 4-9 0-0 1-1 0 3 12
Martin 9 2-3 0-1 2-4 1 0 4
Hodge 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-66 5-10 11-31 11 25 63

Percentages: FG .379, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Jernigan 4-6, Mozone 3-7, White 1-3, Hammond 0-1, Bruner 0-2, Goodloe 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Aldrich, Smith, Zink).

Turnovers: 21 (Hammond 5, White 5, Bruner 4, Aldrich 2, Zink 2, Goodloe, Martin, Smith).

Steals: 10 (Hammond 3, Bruner 2, Aldrich, Jernigan, Martin, White, Zink).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
FURMAN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gurley 22 3-7 0-0 0-6 2 4 7
Mounce 28 4-10 1-1 2-5 1 0 9
Slawson 30 2-5 6-9 0-4 3 2 10
Bothwell 31 7-12 9-9 1-3 5 2 24
Hunter 32 6-8 6-6 0-6 4 4 22
Hien 21 4-5 1-2 3-5 1 0 9
Foster 16 0-1 2-4 1-6 0 1 2
Anderson 8 1-1 0-0 0-0 2 2 3
Pugh 8 1-2 2-3 0-0 1 2 5
Lawrence 4 0-1 0-0 0-3 0 1 0
Totals 200 28-52 27-34 7-38 19 18 91

Percentages: FG .538, FT .794.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Hunter 4-6, Anderson 1-1, Pugh 1-2, Gurley 1-3, Bothwell 1-4, Foster 0-1, Lawrence 0-1, Slawson 0-1, Mounce 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Gurley 2, Slawson 2).

Turnovers: 19 (Gurley 6, Anderson 3, Bothwell 3, Hunter 2, Foster, Hien, Mounce, Pugh, Slawson).

Steals: 11 (Bothwell 4, Gurley 2, Slawson 2, Anderson, Hunter, Mounce).

Technical Fouls: None.

SC-Upstate 25 38 63
Furman 43 48 91

A_250 (4,000).