FIFA wraps second set of visits to potential World Cup hosts TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer Nov. 1, 2021 Updated: Nov. 1, 2021 7:35 p.m.
1 of8 Colin Smith, right, FIFA chief tournaments and events chairman, speaks Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Seattle as Adrian Hanauer, center, owner of the MLS soccer Seattle Sounders, and Kasey Keller, left, former goalkeeper for the Sounders and the U.S. Men's National Team, look on during a news conference at Lumen Field. Smith was discussing taking part in an official visit of a FIFA delegation to Seattle, as organizers try to be selected as a host city for the FIFA World Cup in 2026. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 The SEA 2026 logo representing Seattle's bid to become a host city for the FIFA World Cup in 2026 is displayed, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Lumen Field in Seattle following the official visit of a FIFA delegation to the facility as organizers try to be selected as a host city for the FIFA World Cup in 2026. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Victor Montagliani, right, CONCACAF president and FIFA vice president, speaks Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Seattle as Adrian Hanauer, center, owner of the MLS soccer Seattle Sounders, and Kasey Keller, left, former goalkeeper for the Sounders and the U.S. Men's National Team, look on during a news conference at Lumen Field. Montagliani was discussing taking part in an official visit of a FIFA delegation to Seattle, as organizers try to be selected as a host city for the FIFA World Cup in 2026. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Adrian Hanauer, left, owner of the MLS soccer Seattle Sounders, speaks Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Seattle as Victor Montagliani, center, CONCACAF president and FIFA vice president, and Colin Smith, right, FIFA chief tournaments and events chairman, look on during a news conference at Lumen Field. Hanauer was discussing the official visit of a FIFA delegation to Seattle, as organizers try to be selected as a host city for the FIFA World Cup in 2026. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 5 of8
6 of8 Officials at right speak Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Seattle during a news conference at Lumen Field during an official visit of a FIFA delegation as organizers try to be selected as a host city for the FIFA World Cup in 2026. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 A video image of the soccer pitch at Lumen Field, which is also home of the NFL football Seattle Seahawks, is displayed Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Seattle during a news conference to discuss the official visit of a FIFA delegation to the venue as organizers try to be selected as a host city for the FIFA World Cup in 2026. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
SEATTLE (AP) — FIFA and CONCACAF are inching closer to making the final call on which cities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico will host matches for the 2026 World Cup, with decisions expected sometime next spring.
The FIFA and CONCACAF delegation wrapped up its second set of site visits Monday in Seattle, which is seen as one of the strongest candidates for hosting matches due to its soccer history, favorable summertime weather and as the sole city in the Pacific Northwest to bid.