FIFA stats show women referees relied more on VAR than men

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA statistics show Women's World Cup referees relied on video review more than men's referees at the 2018 World Cup.

FIFA says 535 incidents were checked with video assistant referees (VAR) at a rate of 10.28 for each of 52 games played in France.

The equivalent numbers were 455 at a rate of 7.1 for each of 64 games in Russia last year.

The 33 decisions reviewed at the women's tournament compared to 20 in 12 more men's games.

The rate was one intervention every 1.6 women's games compared to once every 3.2 men's games.

FIFA says the VAR system helped award 13 penalties to women's teams, of the 26 total spot-kicks given.

In Russia, nine penalties were awarded using VAR of 29 total spot-kicks.

