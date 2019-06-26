FIFA opens disciplinary case against Cameroon

Cameroon's Ajara Nchout, left, and Cameroon head coach Alain Djeumfa react after a VAR decision that ruled out Cameroon's Ajara Nchout's goal for offside during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Cameroon at the Stade du Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, France, Sunday, June 23, 2019. less Cameroon's Ajara Nchout, left, and Cameroon head coach Alain Djeumfa react after a VAR decision that ruled out Cameroon's Ajara Nchout's goal for offside during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match ... more Photo: Michel Spingler, AP Photo: Michel Spingler, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close FIFA opens disciplinary case against Cameroon 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

LE HAVRE, France (AP) — FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Cameroon for misconduct and offensive behavior during the team's loss to England in the Women's World Cup.

The Cameroon team rebelled against VAR decisions in a 3-0 loss to England on Sunday, twice delaying kickoff as they protested against goals.

FIFA told The Associated Press on Wednesday that its disciplinary committee opened a case against Cameroon over alleged breaches related to team misconduct, offensive behavior and fair play.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports