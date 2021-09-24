Europe takes a tumble, faces historic deficit at Ryder Cup EDDIE PELLS, AP National Writer Sep. 24, 2021 Updated: Sep. 24, 2021 9:50 p.m.
1 of7 Team Europe's Rory McIlroy reacts to a putt during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Team Europe's Paul Casey hits on the 11th hole during a four-ball match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Team Europe's Bernd Wiesberger reacts on the second hole during a four-ball match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Team Europe's Tommy Fleetwood looks at his shot on the fourth hole during a four-ball match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less 5 of7
6 of7 Team Europe's Viktor Hovland hits a shot on the sixth hole during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7
Sheboygan, Wis. (AP) — Shane Lowry tried to navigate his way down one of the hundreds of steep, slick hills that make Whistling Straits a menace for golfers with or without a club in their hands. He slid down the embankment and skittered hard onto his backside.
Nobody got hurt. That was about the best Europe could say after a dismal opening day at the Ryder Cup.