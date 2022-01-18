Skip to main content
Sports

English Summaries

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Brighton 1, Chelsea 1

Brighton: Adam Webster (60).

Chelsea: Hakim Ziyech (28).

Halftime: 0-1.

England Championship Preston 2, Sheffield United 2

Preston: Alan Browne (71), Emil Riis (89).

Sheffield United: Jayden Bogle (17), Billy Sharp (39).

Halftime: 0-2.

Fulham 6, Birmingham 2

Fulham: Marc Roberts (10), Neeskens Kebano (35), Fabio Carvalho (38, 75), Tom Cairney (43), Antonee Robinson (90).

Birmingham: Ivan Sunjic (45), Gary Gardner (74).

Halftime: 4-1.

England League One Morecambe 1, Wigan 2

Morecambe: Cole Stockton (7).

Wigan: Will Keane (45), Stephen Humphrys (73).

Halftime: 1-1.

AFC Wimbledon 0, Portsmouth 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Cambridge United 3, Doncaster 1

Cambridge United: Harvey Knibbs (45), Harrison Dunk (62), Sam Smith (90).

Doncaster: Joe Dodoo (71).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League Two Carlisle 0, Hartlepool 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Sutton United 3, Colchester 2

Sutton United: Isaac Olaofe (9, 64), Will Randall (90).

Colchester: Owura Edwards (3), Freddie Sears (44).

Halftime: 1-2.

Port Vale 0, Salford 1

Salford: Tom Elliott (50).

Halftime: 0-0.

Stevenage 2, Crawley Town 1

Stevenage: Jake Taylor (29), Luke Norris (73).

Crawley Town: Tom Nichols (45).

Halftime: 1-1.

England National League Stockport County 3, Eastleigh 0

Stockport County: No Name (14, 40, 74).

Halftime: 2-0.

Maidenhead United 3, Chesterfield 2

Maidenhead United: No Name (7, 21, 80).

Chesterfield: No Name (45, 56).

Halftime: 2-1.