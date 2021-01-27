Skip to main content
Sports

English Summaries

Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Burnley 3, Aston Villa 2

Burnley: Ben Mee (52), Dwight McNeil (76), Chris Wood (79).

Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins (14), Jack Grealish (68).

Halftime: 0-1.

Chelsea 0, Wolverhampton 0

Halftime: 0-0.

