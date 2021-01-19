English Summaries

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first): English Premier League West Ham 2, West Brom 1 West Ham: Jarrod Bowen (45), Michail Antonio (66). West Brom: Matheus Pereira (51). Halftime: 1-0. Leicester 2, Chelsea 0 Leicester: Onyinye Wilfred Ndidi (6), James Maddison (41). Halftime: 2-0. England Championship Derby 1, Bournemouth 0 Derby: Krystian Bielik (32). Halftime: 1-0. Reading 3, Coventry 0 Reading: Lucas Joao (16), Andy Rinomhota (46), John Swift (72). Halftime: 1-0. Rotherham 3, Stoke 3 Rotherham: Matt Crooks (31, 67), Michael Smith (51). Stoke: Angus MacDonald (14), Danny Batth (62), Nick Powell (75). Halftime: 1-1. Watford 1, Barnsley 0 Watford: Troy Deeney (27). Halftime: 1-0. England League One Hull 3, Accrington Stanley 0 Hull: Mallik Wilks (37), Gavin Whyte (55), Josh Magennis (67). Halftime: 1-0. Peterborough 2, Charlton 1 Peterborough: Sammie Szmodics (66, 79). Charlton: Conor Washington (14). Halftime: 0-1. Doncaster 1, Rochdale 0 Doncaster: Jon Taylor (31). Halftime: 1-0. Milton Keynes Dons 3, Fleetwood Town 1 Milton Keynes Dons: Joe Mason (4, 21, 28). Fleetwood Town: Sam Finley (83). Halftime: 3-0. Portsmouth 4, AFC Wimbledon 0 Portsmouth: John Marquis (28), Ryan Williams (36), Sean Raggett (44), Ben Close (89). Halftime: 3-0. Sunderland 1, Plymouth 2 Sunderland: Aiden O Brien (52). Plymouth: Adam Lewis (11), Joe Edwards (56). Halftime: 0-1. Crewe 3, Bristol Rovers 2 Crewe: Charlie Kirk (4), Ryan Wintle (23), Olly Lancashire (55). Bristol Rovers: Max Ehmer (46), Luke McCormick (51). Halftime: 2-0. England League Two Morecambe 1, Walsall 1 Morecambe: Carlos Mendes Gomes (80). Walsall: Josh Gordon (37). Halftime: 0-1. Tranmere 3, Forest Green 2 Tranmere: Paul Lewis (12), James Vaughan (47), Liam Feeney (76). Forest Green: Elliott Whitehouse (65), Scott Wagstaff (90). Halftime: 1-0. Southend 1, Cambridge United 2 Southend: Simeon Akinola (27). Cambridge United: Jack Iredale (46), Joe Ironside (68). Halftime: 1-0. Cheltenham 1, Newport County 1 Cheltenham: Matty Blair (45). Newport County: Tom King (12). Halftime: 1-1. Harrogate Town 0, Exeter 0 Halftime: 0-0. England National League Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Stockport County 2 Stockport County: No Name (51, 68). Halftime: 0-0. Eastleigh 0, Kings Lynn 1 Kings Lynn: No Name (39). Halftime: 0-1.