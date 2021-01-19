Skip to main content
Sports

English Summaries

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
West Ham 2, West Brom 1

West Ham: Jarrod Bowen (45), Michail Antonio (66).

West Brom: Matheus Pereira (51).

Halftime: 1-0.

Leicester 2, Chelsea 0

Leicester: Onyinye Wilfred Ndidi (6), James Maddison (41).

Halftime: 2-0.

England Championship Derby 1, Bournemouth 0

Derby: Krystian Bielik (32).

Halftime: 1-0.

Reading 3, Coventry 0

Reading: Lucas Joao (16), Andy Rinomhota (46), John Swift (72).

Halftime: 1-0.

Rotherham 3, Stoke 3

Rotherham: Matt Crooks (31, 67), Michael Smith (51).

Stoke: Angus MacDonald (14), Danny Batth (62), Nick Powell (75).

Halftime: 1-1.

Watford 1, Barnsley 0

Watford: Troy Deeney (27).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League One Hull 3, Accrington Stanley 0

Hull: Mallik Wilks (37), Gavin Whyte (55), Josh Magennis (67).

Halftime: 1-0.

Peterborough 2, Charlton 1

Peterborough: Sammie Szmodics (66, 79).

Charlton: Conor Washington (14).

Halftime: 0-1.

Doncaster 1, Rochdale 0

Doncaster: Jon Taylor (31).

Halftime: 1-0.

Milton Keynes Dons 3, Fleetwood Town 1

Milton Keynes Dons: Joe Mason (4, 21, 28).

Fleetwood Town: Sam Finley (83).

Halftime: 3-0.

Portsmouth 4, AFC Wimbledon 0

Portsmouth: John Marquis (28), Ryan Williams (36), Sean Raggett (44), Ben Close (89).

Halftime: 3-0.

Sunderland 1, Plymouth 2

Sunderland: Aiden O Brien (52).

Plymouth: Adam Lewis (11), Joe Edwards (56).

Halftime: 0-1.

Crewe 3, Bristol Rovers 2

Crewe: Charlie Kirk (4), Ryan Wintle (23), Olly Lancashire (55).

Bristol Rovers: Max Ehmer (46), Luke McCormick (51).

Halftime: 2-0.

England League Two Morecambe 1, Walsall 1

Morecambe: Carlos Mendes Gomes (80).

Walsall: Josh Gordon (37).

Halftime: 0-1.

Tranmere 3, Forest Green 2

Tranmere: Paul Lewis (12), James Vaughan (47), Liam Feeney (76).

Forest Green: Elliott Whitehouse (65), Scott Wagstaff (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Southend 1, Cambridge United 2

Southend: Simeon Akinola (27).

Cambridge United: Jack Iredale (46), Joe Ironside (68).

Halftime: 1-0.

Cheltenham 1, Newport County 1

Cheltenham: Matty Blair (45).

Newport County: Tom King (12).

Halftime: 1-1.

Harrogate Town 0, Exeter 0

Halftime: 0-0.

England National League Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Stockport County 2

Stockport County: No Name (51, 68).

Halftime: 0-0.

Eastleigh 0, Kings Lynn 1

Kings Lynn: No Name (39).

Halftime: 0-1.