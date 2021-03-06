Skip to main content
Sports

English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 27 20 5 2 56 17 65
Man United 27 14 9 4 53 32 51
Leicester 27 15 5 7 46 31 50
Chelsea 27 13 8 6 42 25 47
Everton 26 14 4 8 39 33 46
West Ham 26 13 6 7 40 31 45
Liverpool 27 12 7 8 47 35 43
Tottenham 26 12 6 8 42 27 42
Aston Villa 25 12 3 10 38 27 39
Arsenal 27 11 5 11 35 28 38
Leeds 26 11 2 13 43 44 35
Wolverhampton 27 9 7 11 28 37 34
Crystal Palace 27 9 7 11 29 43 34
Southampton 26 8 6 12 31 44 30
Burnley 28 7 9 12 20 36 30
Brighton 26 5 11 10 26 33 26
Newcastle 26 7 5 14 27 44 26
Fulham 27 4 11 12 21 33 23
West Brom 27 3 8 16 20 56 17
Sheffield United 27 4 2 21 16 43 14

___

Saturday, Feb. 27

Man City 2, West Ham 1

West Brom 1, Brighton 0

Leeds 0, Aston Villa 1

More for you

Newcastle 1, Wolverhampton 1

Sunday, Feb. 28

Crystal Palace 0, Fulham 0

Leicester 1, Arsenal 3

Tottenham 4, Burnley 0

Chelsea 0, Man United 0

Sheffield United 0, Liverpool 2

Monday, March 1

Everton 1, Southampton 0

Tuesday, March 2

Man City 4, Wolverhampton 1

Wednesday, March 3

Burnley 1, Leicester 1

Sheffield United 1, Aston Villa 0

Crystal Palace 0, Man United 0

Thursday, March 4

West Brom 0, Everton 1

Fulham 0, Tottenham 1

Liverpool 0, Chelsea 1

Saturday, March 6

Burnley 1, Arsenal 1

Sheffield United vs. Southampton, 1500 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton, 1730 GMT

Brighton vs. Leicester, 2000 GMT

Sunday, March 7

West Brom vs. Newcastle, 1200 GMT

Liverpool vs. Fulham, 1400 GMT

Man City vs. Man United, 1630 GMT

Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace, 1915 GMT

Monday, March 8

Chelsea vs. Everton, 1800 GMT

West Ham vs. Leeds, 2000 GMT

Wednesday, March 10

Man City vs. Southampton, 1800 GMT

Friday, March 12

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa, 2000 GMT

Saturday, March 13

Leeds vs. Chelsea, 1230 GMT

Crystal Palace vs. West Brom, 1500 GMT

Everton vs. Burnley, 1730 GMT

Fulham vs. Man City, 2000 GMT

Sunday, March 14

Southampton vs. Brighton, 1200 GMT

Leicester vs. Sheffield United, 1400 GMT

Arsenal vs. Tottenham, 1630 GMT

Man United vs. West Ham, 1915 GMT

Monday, March 15

Wolverhampton vs. Liverpool, 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Norwich 34 22 7 5 48 25 73
Watford 35 19 9 7 46 24 66
Brentford 34 18 9 7 61 36 63
Swansea 32 18 8 6 41 23 62
Reading 34 17 6 11 46 37 57
Bournemouth 34 15 10 9 49 33 55
Cardiff 35 15 9 11 53 35 54
Barnsley 33 16 6 11 41 37 54
Middlesbrough 34 14 8 12 40 36 50
Millwall 34 10 16 8 34 31 46
Stoke 34 11 12 11 39 39 45
Bristol City 34 14 3 17 36 46 45
Luton Town 33 12 8 13 28 37 44
Preston 34 13 4 17 38 44 43
Blackburn 33 11 7 15 46 39 40
Nottingham Forest 35 10 10 15 28 34 40
QPR 32 10 10 12 32 39 40
Huddersfield 35 10 8 17 39 51 38
Derby 33 10 8 15 25 37 38
Coventry 34 8 11 15 31 46 35
Birmingham 34 8 11 15 26 42 35
Rotherham 32 9 5 18 35 43 32
Sheffield Wednesday 33 9 7 17 24 40 28
Wycombe 33 5 8 20 23 55 23

___

Friday, Feb. 26

Derby 1, Nottingham Forest 1

Saturday, Feb. 27

Bournemouth 1, Watford 0

Barnsley 2, Millwall 1

Birmingham 2, QPR 1

Blackburn 1, Coventry 1

Brentford 2, Stoke 1

Luton Town 3, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Middlesbrough 1, Cardiff 1

Preston 3, Huddersfield 0

Rotherham 0, Reading 1

Swansea 1, Bristol City 3

Sunday, Feb. 28

Wycombe 0, Norwich 2

Tuesday, March 2

Cardiff 4, Derby 0

Coventry 1, Middlesbrough 2

Huddersfield 1, Birmingham 1

Millwall 2, Preston 1

Nottingham Forest 0, Luton Town 1

Reading 1, Blackburn 0

Wednesday, March 3

Norwich 1, Brentford 0

QPR 1, Barnsley 3

Watford 2, Wycombe 0

Bristol City 1, Bournemouth 2

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Rotherham 2

Stoke 1, Swansea 2

Friday, March 5

Huddersfield 0, Cardiff 0

Saturday, March 6

Watford 1, Nottingham Forest 0

Barnsley vs. Birmingham, 1500 GMT

Brentford vs. Rotherham, 1500 GMT ppd

Bristol City vs. QPR, 1500 GMT

Coventry vs. Derby, 1500 GMT

Millwall vs. Blackburn, 1500 GMT

Norwich vs. Luton Town, 1500 GMT

Preston vs. Bournemouth, 1500 GMT

Reading vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1500 GMT

Stoke vs. Wycombe, 1500 GMT

Swansea vs. Middlesbrough, 1500 GMT

Tuesday, March 9

Blackburn vs. Swansea, 1800 GMT

QPR vs. Wycombe, 1900 GMT

Luton Town vs. Rotherham, 1900 GMT

Wednesday, March 10

Barnsley vs. Derby, 1900 GMT

Friday, March 12

Blackburn vs. Brentford, 1945 GMT

Saturday, March 13

Luton Town vs. Swansea, 1215 GMT

Birmingham vs. Bristol City, 1500 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Barnsley, 1500 GMT

Cardiff vs. Watford, 1500 GMT

Derby vs. Millwall, 1500 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Stoke, 1500 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Reading, 1500 GMT

QPR vs. Huddersfield, 1500 GMT

Rotherham vs. Coventry, 1500 GMT

Wycombe vs. Preston, 1500 GMT

Sunday, March 14

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Norwich, 1215 GMT

Tuesday, March 16

Cardiff vs. Stoke, 1900 GMT

Derby vs. Brentford, 1900 GMT

Luton Town vs. Coventry, 1900 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Preston, 1900 GMT

Rotherham vs. Watford, 1900 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Swansea, 1945 GMT

Wednesday, March 17

Nottingham Forest vs. Norwich, 1900 GMT

QPR vs. Millwall, 1900 GMT

Wycombe vs. Barnsley, 1900 GMT

Birmingham vs. Reading, 1945 GMT

Blackburn vs. Bristol City, 1945 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Huddersfield, 1945 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Peterborough 31 19 5 7 51 26 62
Hull 33 18 5 10 54 28 59
Lincoln 31 17 6 8 48 31 57
Sunderland 31 14 12 5 47 26 54
Portsmouth 31 15 7 9 48 30 52
Doncaster 29 16 4 9 49 37 52
Ipswich 31 15 5 11 36 32 50
Accrington Stanley 30 13 8 9 41 33 47
Charlton 32 13 8 11 46 44 47
Gillingham 33 14 5 14 45 45 47
Oxford United 30 13 7 10 44 36 46
Crewe 32 12 9 11 42 40 45
Plymouth 32 12 9 11 43 51 45
Blackpool 28 13 5 10 34 27 44
Milton Keynes Dons 32 11 9 12 47 44 42
Fleetwood Town 32 10 10 12 36 30 40
Shrewsbury 29 9 11 9 33 34 38
Burton Albion 30 8 7 15 37 55 31
Swindon 32 9 4 19 38 58 31
Bristol Rovers 31 8 6 17 30 50 30
AFC Wimbledon 30 7 8 15 31 54 29
Northampton 32 7 8 17 26 49 29
Rochdale 32 6 10 16 41 59 28
Wigan 32 7 6 19 32 60 27

___

Saturday, Feb. 27

AFC Wimbledon 0, Hull 3

Bristol Rovers 2, Shrewsbury 1

Charlton 0, Blackpool 3

Crewe 2, Sunderland 2

Fleetwood Town 1, Accrington Stanley 1

Ipswich 2, Doncaster 1

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Oxford United 1

Peterborough 2, Wigan 1

Plymouth 4, Lincoln 3

Portsmouth 1, Gillingham 1

Rochdale 0, Burton Albion 2

Swindon 2, Northampton 1

Tuesday, March 2

Gillingham 3, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Wigan 0, Charlton 1

Accrington Stanley 1, Ipswich 2

Blackpool 1, Crewe 1

Burton Albion 1, Bristol Rovers 0

Hull 2, Rochdale 0

Lincoln 1, Fleetwood Town 2

Northampton 2, Plymouth 0

Oxford United 0, Peterborough 0

Shrewsbury 1, AFC Wimbledon 1

Sunderland 1, Swindon 0

Doncaster 2, Portsmouth 1

Saturday, March 6

Gillingham 3, Ipswich 1

Accrington Stanley vs. Swindon, 1500 GMT

Blackpool vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1500 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Peterborough, 1500 GMT

Doncaster vs. Plymouth, 1500 GMT

Hull vs. Bristol Rovers, 1500 GMT

Lincoln vs. Crewe, 1500 GMT

Northampton vs. Portsmouth, 1500 GMT

Oxford United vs. Charlton, 1500 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Fleetwood Town, 1500 GMT

Sunderland vs. Rochdale, 1500 GMT

Wigan vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1500 GMT

Tuesday, March 9

AFC Wimbledon vs. Burton Albion, 1900 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Accrington Stanley, 1900 GMT

Charlton vs. Northampton, 1900 GMT

Crewe vs. Doncaster, 1900 GMT

Ipswich vs. Lincoln, 1900 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Blackpool, 1900 GMT

Peterborough vs. Hull, 1900 GMT

Plymouth vs. Wigan, 1900 GMT

Rochdale vs. Shrewsbury, 1900 GMT

Swindon vs. Oxford United, 1900 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Gillingham, 1945 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Sunderland, 1945 GMT

Saturday, March 13

Swindon vs. Gillingham, 1300 GMT

Blackpool vs. Fleetwood Town, 1500 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1500 GMT

Charlton vs. Shrewsbury, 1500 GMT

Crewe vs. Burton Albion, 1500 GMT

Doncaster vs. Northampton, 1500 GMT

Hull vs. Oxford United, 1500 GMT

Ipswich vs. Plymouth, 1500 GMT

Lincoln vs. Rochdale, 1500 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Accrington Stanley, 1500 GMT

Tuesday, March 16

AFC Wimbledon vs. Wigan, 1830 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Plymouth, 1900 GMT

Peterborough vs. Portsmouth, 1900 GMT

Oxford United vs. Doncaster, 1900 GMT

Lincoln vs. Gillingham, 1900 GMT

Charlton vs. Bristol Rovers, 1900 GMT

Blackpool vs. Burton Albion, 1900 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Ipswich, 1945 GMT

Wednesday, March 17

Accrington Stanley vs. Sunderland, 1900 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Cheltenham 31 16 8 7 41 26 56
Cambridge United 33 16 7 10 48 30 55
Forest Green 31 15 9 7 43 32 54
Tranmere 31 16 6 9 44 37 54
Morecambe 32 15 7 10 44 43 52
Exeter 31 13 11 7 55 37 50
Bolton 32 14 8 10 41 40 50
Salford 31 13 10 8 40 25 49
Newport County 31 13 9 9 38 32 48
Bradford 30 13 7 10 35 32 46
Harrogate Town 32 13 6 13 36 37 45
Carlisle 28 13 4 11 39 32 43
Leyton Orient 32 12 6 14 37 38 42
Crawley Town 30 11 8 11 41 40 41
Walsall 31 8 14 9 36 40 38
Stevenage 33 8 14 11 27 31 38
Oldham 31 11 5 15 49 56 38
Scunthorpe 30 12 2 16 32 39 38
Mansfield Town 31 8 13 10 38 41 37
Colchester 31 8 12 11 33 43 36
Port Vale 32 9 7 16 41 46 34
Southend 32 7 7 18 21 47 28
Barrow 30 6 8 16 33 41 26
Grimsby Town 30 6 6 18 22 49 24

___

Saturday, Feb. 27

Crawley Town 2, Exeter 0

Bolton 1, Barrow 0

Carlisle 1, Oldham 3

Harrogate Town 1, Grimsby Town 0

Leyton Orient 1, Tranmere 3

Mansfield Town 1, Morecambe 0

Newport County 0, Stevenage 0

Scunthorpe 0, Cheltenham 2

Southend 0, Salford 0

Walsall 1, Bradford 2

Port Vale 0, Cambridge United 1

Forest Green 3, Colchester 0

Tuesday, March 2

Morecambe 3, Crawley Town 1

Barrow 0, Harrogate Town 1

Bradford 1, Mansfield Town 0

Cambridge United 0, Scunthorpe 1

Cheltenham 1, Southend 0

Colchester 2, Carlisle 1

Exeter 0, Walsall 0

Grimsby Town 0, Leyton Orient 1

Oldham 0, Bolton 2

Salford 1, Port Vale 0

Stevenage 3, Forest Green 0

Tranmere 1, Newport County 0

Saturday, March 6

Exeter 4, Leyton Orient 0

Barrow vs. Mansfield Town, 1500 GMT

Bradford vs. Bolton, 1500 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Walsall, 1500 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Port Vale, 1500 GMT

Colchester vs. Newport County, 1500 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Forest Green, 1500 GMT

Morecambe vs. Carlisle, 1500 GMT

Oldham vs. Southend, 1500 GMT

Salford vs. Scunthorpe, 1500 GMT

Stevenage vs. Harrogate Town, 1500 GMT

Tranmere vs. Crawley Town, 1500 GMT

Tuesday, March 9

Carlisle vs. Grimsby Town, 1900 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Salford, 1900 GMT

Forest Green vs. Morecambe, 1900 GMT

Harrogate Town vs. Colchester, 1900 GMT

Leyton Orient vs. Stevenage, 1900 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Cheltenham, 1900 GMT

Newport County vs. Bradford, 1900 GMT

Port Vale vs. Oldham, 1900 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Exeter, 1900 GMT

Southend vs. Tranmere, 1900 GMT

Bolton vs. Cambridge United, 1900 GMT

Friday, March 12

Walsall vs. Barrow, 1900 GMT

Saturday, March 13

Leyton Orient vs. Scunthorpe, 1300 GMT

Carlisle vs. Bradford, 1500 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Mansfield Town, 1500 GMT

Exeter vs. Cheltenham, 1500 GMT

Forest Green vs. Harrogate Town, 1500 GMT

Morecambe vs. Newport County, 1500 GMT

Oldham vs. Cambridge United, 1500 GMT

Port Vale vs. Bolton, 1500 GMT

Southend vs. Stevenage, 1500 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Colchester, 1730 GMT

Tuesday, March 16

Crawley Town vs. Walsall, 1900 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle, 1900 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Barrow, 1900 GMT

Port Vale vs. Newport County, 1900 GMT

Salford vs. Colchester, 1900 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Oldham, 1900 GMT

Wednesday, March 17

Grimsby Town vs. Tranmere, 1900 GMT