English Standings

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|14
|9
|4
|1
|36
|19
|31
|Leicester
|14
|9
|0
|5
|26
|17
|27
|Man United
|13
|8
|2
|3
|28
|21
|26
|Everton
|14
|8
|2
|4
|25
|19
|26
|Chelsea
|14
|7
|4
|3
|29
|14
|25
|Tottenham
|14
|7
|4
|3
|25
|14
|25
|Southampton
|14
|7
|3
|4
|25
|19
|24
|Man City
|13
|6
|5
|2
|19
|12
|23
|Aston Villa
|12
|7
|1
|4
|24
|13
|22
|West Ham
|14
|6
|3
|5
|21
|19
|21
|Wolverhampton
|14
|6
|2
|6
|14
|19
|20
|Newcastle
|13
|5
|3
|5
|17
|22
|18
|Crystal Palace
|14
|5
|3
|6
|19
|25
|18
|Leeds
|14
|5
|2
|7
|24
|30
|17
|Arsenal
|14
|4
|2
|8
|12
|18
|14
|Burnley
|13
|3
|4
|6
|8
|19
|13
|Brighton
|14
|2
|6
|6
|16
|22
|12
|Fulham
|14
|2
|4
|8
|13
|23
|10
|West Brom
|14
|1
|4
|9
|10
|29
|7
|Sheffield United
|14
|0
|2
|12
|8
|25
|2
