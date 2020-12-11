English Standings

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Tottenham
|11
|7
|3
|1
|23
|9
|24
|Liverpool
|11
|7
|3
|1
|26
|17
|24
|Chelsea
|11
|6
|4
|1
|25
|11
|22
|Leicester
|11
|7
|0
|4
|21
|15
|21
|Southampton
|11
|6
|2
|3
|21
|17
|20
|Man United
|10
|6
|1
|3
|19
|17
|19
|Man City
|10
|5
|3
|2
|17
|11
|18
|West Ham
|11
|5
|2
|4
|18
|14
|17
|Everton
|11
|5
|2
|4
|20
|18
|17
|Wolverhampton
|11
|5
|2
|4
|11
|15
|17
|Crystal Palace
|11
|5
|1
|5
|17
|16
|16
|Aston Villa
|9
|5
|0
|4
|20
|13
|15
|Newcastle
|10
|4
|2
|4
|12
|15
|14
|Leeds
|11
|4
|2
|5
|16
|20
|14
|Arsenal
|11
|4
|1
|6
|10
|14
|13
|Brighton
|11
|2
|4
|5
|15
|18
|10
|Fulham
|11
|2
|1
|8
|11
|21
|7
|Burnley
|10
|1
|3
|6
|5
|18
|6
|West Brom
|11
|1
|3
|7
|8
|23
|6
|Sheffield United
|11
|0
|1
|10
|5
|18
|1
___