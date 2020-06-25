English Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|31
|28
|2
|1
|70
|21
|86
|Man City
|30
|20
|3
|7
|76
|31
|63
|Leicester
|31
|16
|7
|8
|59
|29
|55
|Chelsea
|30
|15
|6
|9
|53
|40
|51
|Man United
|31
|13
|10
|8
|48
|31
|49
|Wolverhampton
|31
|12
|13
|6
|44
|34
|49
|Tottenham
|31
|12
|9
|10
|50
|41
|45
|Sheffield United
|31
|11
|11
|9
|30
|31
|44
|Crystal Palace
|31
|11
|9
|11
|28
|36
|42
|Everton
|31
|11
|8
|12
|38
|46
|41
|Arsenal
|30
|9
|13
|8
|41
|41
|40
|Burnley
|30
|11
|6
|13
|34
|45
|39
|Newcastle
|31
|10
|9
|12
|29
|42
|39
|Southampton
|30
|11
|4
|15
|38
|52
|37
|Brighton
|31
|7
|12
|12
|34
|41
|33
|Watford
|30
|6
|10
|14
|28
|45
|28
|West Ham
|31
|7
|6
|18
|35
|54
|27
|Bournemouth
|31
|7
|6
|18
|29
|50
|27
|Aston Villa
|31
|7
|6
|18
|36
|59
|27
|Norwich
|31
|5
|6
|20
|25
|56
|21
___
Aston Villa 0, Sheffield United 0
Man City 3, Arsenal 0
Norwich 0, Southampton 3
Tottenham 1, Man United 1
Watford 1, Leicester 1
Brighton 2, Arsenal 1
West Ham 0, Wolverhampton 2
Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2
Newcastle 3, Sheffield United 0
Aston Villa 1, Chelsea 2
Everton 0, Liverpool 0
Man City 5, Burnley 0
Leicester 0, Brighton 0
Tottenham 2, West Ham 0
Man United 3, Sheffield United 0
Newcastle 1, Aston Villa 1
Norwich 0, Everton 1
Wolverhampton 1, Bournemouth 0
Liverpool 4, Crystal Palace 0
Burnley vs. Watford, 1700 GMT
Southampton vs. Arsenal, 1700 GMT
Chelsea vs. Man City, 1915 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton, 1130 GMT
Watford vs. Southampton, 1530 GMT
Crystal Palace vs. Burnley, 1900 GMT
Brighton vs. Man United, 1915 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Newcastle, 1700 GMT
Arsenal vs. Norwich, 1700 GMT
Everton vs. Leicester, 1700 GMT
West Ham vs. Chelsea, 1915 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Tottenham, 1700 GMT
Man City vs. Liverpool, 1915 GMT
Norwich vs. Brighton, 1130 GMT
Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 1400 GMT
Man United vs. Bournemouth, 1400 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Arsenal, 1630 GMT
Chelsea vs. Watford, 1900 GMT
Burnley vs. Sheffield United, 1100 GMT
Newcastle vs. West Ham, 1315 GMT
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 1530 GMT
Southampton vs. Man City, 1800 GMT
Tottenham vs. Everton, 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|West Brom
|38
|19
|14
|5
|64
|37
|71
|Leeds
|38
|21
|8
|9
|56
|32
|71
|Fulham
|38
|18
|10
|10
|52
|40
|64
|Brentford
|38
|18
|9
|11
|66
|33
|63
|Nottingham Forest
|38
|16
|13
|9
|49
|39
|61
|Preston
|38
|16
|9
|13
|51
|46
|57
|Cardiff
|38
|14
|15
|9
|54
|50
|57
|Blackburn
|38
|15
|11
|12
|55
|46
|56
|Swansea
|38
|14
|14
|10
|49
|45
|56
|Bristol City
|38
|15
|10
|13
|52
|56
|55
|Millwall
|38
|13
|15
|10
|46
|43
|54
|Derby
|38
|14
|12
|12
|52
|51
|54
|QPR
|38
|14
|8
|16
|58
|63
|50
|Reading
|38
|13
|10
|15
|47
|43
|49
|Sheffield Wednesday
|38
|13
|10
|15
|47
|50
|49
|Birmingham
|38
|12
|12
|14
|48
|57
|48
|Wigan
|38
|11
|11
|16
|40
|50
|44
|Stoke
|38
|12
|7
|19
|50
|56
|43
|Charlton
|38
|11
|9
|18
|45
|54
|42
|Huddersfield
|38
|11
|9
|18
|45
|60
|42
|Middlesbrough
|38
|9
|14
|15
|37
|50
|41
|Hull
|38
|11
|8
|19
|49
|64
|41
|Barnsley
|38
|9
|10
|19
|43
|62
|37
|Luton Town
|38
|10
|6
|22
|44
|72
|36
___
Fulham 0, Brentford 2
Middlesbrough 0, Swansea 3
Millwall 2, Derby 3
Blackburn 3, Bristol City 1
Huddersfield 0, Wigan 2
Hull 0, Charlton 1
Luton Town 1, Preston 1
QPR 0, Barnsley 1
Reading 1, Stoke 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Nottingham Forest 1
West Brom 0, Birmingham 0
Cardiff 2, Leeds 0
Brentford vs. West Brom, 1845 GMT
Preston vs. Cardiff, 1130 GMT
Charlton vs. QPR, 1130 GMT
Swansea vs. Luton Town, 1130 GMT
Barnsley vs. Millwall, 1200 GMT
Derby vs. Reading, 1200 GMT
Birmingham vs. Hull, 1400 GMT
Leeds vs. Fulham, 1400 GMT
Stoke vs. Middlesbrough, 1400 GMT
Wigan vs. Blackburn, 1400 GMT
Bristol City vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1100 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Huddersfield, 1315 GMT
Millwall vs. Swansea, 1600 GMT
Barnsley vs. Blackburn, 1700 GMT
Reading vs. Brentford, 1700 GMT
QPR vs. Fulham, 1730 GMT
Cardiff vs. Charlton, 1845 GMT
Leeds vs. Luton Town, 1845 GMT
Wigan vs. Stoke, 1845 GMT
Preston vs. Derby, 1600 GMT
Birmingham vs. Huddersfield, 1700 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City, 1845 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. West Brom, 1845 GMT
Hull vs. Middlesbrough, 1600 GMT
Charlton vs. Millwall, 1915 GMT
Derby vs. Nottingham Forest, 1130 GMT
Blackburn vs. Leeds, 1400 GMT
Brentford vs. Wigan, 1400 GMT
Bristol City vs. Cardiff, 1400 GMT
Fulham vs. Birmingham, 1400 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Preston, 1400 GMT
Luton Town vs. Reading, 1400 GMT
Stoke vs. Barnsley, 1400 GMT
Swansea vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1100 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. QPR, 1400 GMT
West Brom vs. Hull, 1400 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Coventry
|34
|18
|13
|3
|48
|30
|67
|Rotherham
|35
|18
|8
|9
|61
|38
|62
|Wycombe
|34
|17
|8
|9
|45
|40
|59
|Oxford United
|35
|17
|9
|9
|61
|37
|60
|Portsmouth
|35
|17
|9
|9
|53
|36
|60
|Fleetwood Town
|35
|16
|12
|7
|51
|38
|60
|Peterborough
|35
|17
|8
|10
|68
|40
|59
|Sunderland
|36
|16
|11
|9
|48
|32
|59
|Doncaster
|34
|15
|9
|10
|51
|33
|54
|Gillingham
|35
|12
|15
|8
|42
|34
|51
|Ipswich
|36
|14
|10
|12
|46
|36
|52
|Burton Albion
|35
|12
|12
|11
|50
|50
|48
|Blackpool
|35
|11
|12
|12
|44
|43
|45
|Bristol Rovers
|35
|12
|9
|14
|38
|49
|45
|Shrewsbury
|34
|10
|11
|13
|31
|42
|41
|Lincoln
|35
|12
|6
|17
|44
|46
|42
|Accrington Stanley
|35
|10
|10
|15
|47
|53
|40
|Rochdale
|34
|10
|6
|18
|39
|57
|36
|Milton Keynes Dons
|35
|10
|7
|18
|36
|47
|37
|AFC Wimbledon
|35
|8
|11
|16
|39
|52
|35
|Tranmere
|34
|8
|8
|18
|36
|60
|32
|Southend
|35
|4
|7
|24
|39
|85
|19
|Bolton
|34
|5
|11
|18
|27
|66
|14
___
Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 1630 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Wycombe, 1830 GMT
Oxford United vs. Portsmouth, 1600 GMT
Wycombe vs. Fleetwood Town, 1830 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Swindon
|36
|21
|6
|9
|62
|39
|69
|Crewe
|37
|20
|9
|8
|67
|43
|69
|Plymouth
|37
|20
|8
|9
|61
|39
|68
|Cheltenham
|36
|17
|13
|6
|52
|27
|64
|Exeter
|37
|18
|11
|8
|53
|43
|65
|Colchester
|37
|15
|13
|9
|52
|37
|58
|Northampton
|37
|17
|7
|13
|54
|40
|58
|Port Vale
|37
|14
|15
|8
|50
|44
|57
|Bradford
|37
|14
|12
|11
|44
|40
|54
|Forest Green
|36
|13
|10
|13
|43
|40
|49
|Salford
|37
|13
|11
|13
|49
|46
|50
|Walsall
|36
|13
|8
|15
|40
|49
|47
|Crawley Town
|37
|11
|15
|11
|51
|47
|48
|Newport County
|36
|12
|10
|14
|32
|39
|46
|Grimsby Town
|37
|12
|11
|14
|45
|51
|47
|Cambridge United
|37
|12
|9
|16
|40
|48
|45
|Leyton Orient
|36
|10
|12
|14
|47
|55
|42
|Carlisle
|37
|10
|12
|15
|39
|56
|42
|Oldham
|37
|9
|14
|14
|44
|57
|41
|Scunthorpe
|37
|10
|10
|17
|44
|56
|40
|Mansfield Town
|36
|9
|11
|16
|48
|55
|38
|Morecambe
|37
|7
|11
|19
|35
|60
|32
|Macclesfield
|37
|7
|15
|15
|32
|47
|25
|Stevenage
|36
|3
|13
|20
|24
|50
|22
___
Colchester 1, Exeter 0
Northampton 0, Cheltenham 2
Exeter 3, Colchester 1, OT, Exeter advances on 3-2 aggregate
Cheltenham 0, Northampton 3, Northampton advances on 3-2 aggregate
Northampton vs. Exeter, 1830 GMT