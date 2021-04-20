English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

Monday's Matches

West Brom 3, Southampton 0

Brighton 0, Everton 0

Friday's Match

Everton 2, Tottenham 2

Saturday's Matches

Newcastle 3, West Ham 2

Wolverhampton 1, Sheffield United 0

Sunday's Matches

Arsenal 1, Fulham 1

Man United 3, Burnley 1

Monday's Match

Leeds 1, Liverpool 1

Tuesday's Match

Chelsea 0, Brighton 0

Wednesday's Matches

Tottenham vs. Southampton, 1 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Man City, 3:15 p.m.

Thursday's Match

Leicester vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.

Friday's Match

Arsenal vs. Everton, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Liverpool vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.

West Ham vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Wolverhampton vs. Burnley, 7 a.m.

Leeds vs. Man United, 9 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. West Brom, 2 p.m.

Monday's Match

Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Newcastle vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Man City, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

England Championship

Tuesday's Matches

Huddersfield 1, Bournemouth 2

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Swansea 2

Rotherham 3, QPR 1

Thursday's Match

Rotherham 0, Coventry 1

Friday's Matches

Blackburn 2, Derby 1

Reading 1, Cardiff 1

Saturday's Matches

Brentford 0, Millwall 0

Luton Town 1, Watford 0

Middlesbrough 1, QPR 2

Nottingham Forest 0, Huddersfield 2

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bristol City 1

Stoke 0, Preston 0

Swansea 2, Wycombe 2

Norwich 1, Bournemouth 3

Sunday's Matches

Rotherham 0, Birmingham 1

Coventry 2, Barnsley 0

Tuesday's Matches

Norwich 0, Watford 1

Brentford 1, Cardiff 1

Swansea 0, QPR 1

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Blackburn 0

Preston 3, Derby 0

Wednesday's Matches

Rotherham vs. Middlesbrough, 1 p.m.

Millwall vs. Bournemouth, 1 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Bristol City, 2 p.m.

Stoke vs. Coventry, 2 p.m.

Birmingham vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.

Huddersfield vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Bournemouth vs. Brentford, 7:30 a.m.

Watford vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Matches

Reading vs. Swansea, 7 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Luton Town, 8 a.m.

Tuesday's Match

Brentford vs. Rotherham, 2 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Rotherham vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

England League One

Tuesday's Matches

Wigan 2, Sunderland 1

Crewe 0, Portsmouth 0

AFC Wimbledon 3, Ipswich 0

Blackpool 0, Accrington Stanley 0

Doncaster 0, Burton Albion 3

Oxford United 4, Shrewsbury 1

Rochdale 2, Swindon 1

Lincoln 4, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Friday's Match

Peterborough 3, Northampton 1

Saturday's Matches

Blackpool 1, Sunderland 0

Bristol Rovers 0, Lincoln 1

Burton Albion 1, Plymouth 1

Charlton 0, Ipswich 0

Hull 2, Fleetwood Town 1

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Portsmouth 0

Rochdale 3, Accrington Stanley 1

Shrewsbury 0, Doncaster 2

Wigan 2, Crewe 0

AFC Wimbledon 4, Swindon 1

Oxford United 3, Gillingham 2

Tuesday's Matches

Swindon 3, Portsmouth 1

Rochdale 1, Blackpool 0

Shrewsbury 1, Wigan 2

Northampton 3, Ipswich 0

Burton Albion 0, Lincoln 1

Bristol Rovers 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Accrington Stanley 2, Doncaster 1

AFC Wimbledon 2, Oxford United 1

Peterborough 0, Gillingham 1

Plymouth 0, Charlton 6

Hull 2, Sunderland 2

Fleetwood Town 0, Crewe 2

Saturday's Matches

Portsmouth vs. Bristol Rovers, 8 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Peterborough vs. Doncaster, 2 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Lincoln, 2 p.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth, 2 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Blackpool, 2 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 2 p.m.

Charlton vs. Crewe, 2 p.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Rochdale, 2 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Peterborough vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

England League Two

Tuesday's Matches

Morecambe 4, Scunthorpe 1

Walsall 1, Tranmere 0

Bradford 0, Crawley Town 2

Barrow 2, Exeter 1

Newport County 0, Carlisle 0

Salford 0, Bolton 1

Harrogate Town 2, Leyton Orient 2

Friday's Match

Crawley Town 1, Cheltenham 0

Saturday's Matches

Carlisle 0, Port Vale 0

Exeter 0, Southend 0

Forest Green 3, Scunthorpe 2

Grimsby Town 2, Bolton 1

Harrogate Town 2, Bradford 1

Leyton Orient 2, Barrow 0

Morecambe 4, Oldham 3

Newport County 0, Cambridge United 1

Stevenage 0, Mansfield Town 1

Tranmere 0, Salford 0

Colchester 2, Walsall 1

Tuesday's Matches

Walsall 0, Salford 2

Stevenage 0, Cheltenham 1

Newport County 2, Crawley Town 0

Mansfield Town 3, Scunthorpe 0

Leyton Orient 2, Cambridge United 4

Harrogate Town 0, Oldham 3

Grimsby Town 0, Morecambe 3

Forest Green 0, Exeter 0

Colchester 2, Southend 0

Bradford 0, Tranmere 1

Barrow 0, Port Vale 2

Bolton 1, Carlisle 0

Saturday's Matches

Port Vale vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Southend vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Newport County vs. Scunthorpe, 1:30 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Carlisle, 2 p.m.

Bradford vs. Salford, 2 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Barrow, 2 p.m.

Exeter vs. Grimsby Town, 2 p.m.

Friday's Match

Harrogate Town vs. Cambridge United, 2 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Leyton Orient vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Southend, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

England National League

Tuesday's Matches

Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Eastleigh 0

Halifax Town 0, Wrexham 4

Stockport County 4, Kings Lynn 0

Sutton United 0, Torquay United 1

Solihull Moors 2, Notts County 1

Chesterfield 0, Boreham Wood 0

Weymouth 0, Aldershot 3

Woking 3, Bromley 4

Yeovil vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Saturday's Matches

Halifax Town 4, Kings Lynn 2

Barnet 3, Aldershot 1

Chesterfield 1, Bromley 2

Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Solihull Moors 2

Notts County 0, Eastleigh 1

Stockport County 2, Maidenhead United 2

Wealdstone 2, Hartlepool 7

Woking 0, Wrexham 4

Yeovil 1, Boreham Wood 0

Altrincham 0, Sutton United 4

Tuesday's Matches

Aldershot 1, Kings Lynn 1

Boreham Wood 0, Barnet 0

Wealdstone 0, Maidenhead United 6

Chesterfield 1, Halifax Town 2

Woking 0, Torquay United 2

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.

Altrincham vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.

Boreham Wood vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Kings Lynn vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.

Maidenhead United vs. Woking, 10 a.m.

Solihull Moors vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.

Torquay United vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.

Wrexham vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.

Halifax Town vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.

Eastleigh vs. Sutton United, 12:20 p.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Sutton United vs. Barnet, 2 p.m.

Yeovil vs. Solihull Moors, 2 p.m.

Kings Lynn vs. Stockport County, 2 p.m.

Halifax Town vs. Woking, 2 p.m.

Torquay United vs. Aldershot, 2 p.m.

Bromley vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.

Eastleigh vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.

Maidenhead United vs. Weymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Altrincham vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.

Barnet vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.

Dover Athletic vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.

Halifax Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Kings Lynn vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.

Torquay United vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.

Wealdstone vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.

Woking vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.

Wrexham vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Chesterfield, 12:20 p.m.