English Results
LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Sheffield United 0, Man City 1
Burnley 0, Chelsea 3
Liverpool 2, West Ham 1
Aston Villa 3, Southampton 4
Newcastle 2, Everton 1
Man United 0, Arsenal 1
Tottenham 2, Brighton 1
Fulham 2, West Brom 0
Leeds 1, Leicester 4
Brighton 0, Burnley 0
Southampton 2, Newcastle 0
Everton 1, Man United 3
Crystal Palace 4, Leeds 1
Chelsea 4, Sheffield United 1
West Ham 1, Fulham 0
West Brom 0, Tottenham 1
Leicester vs. Wolverhampton
Man City vs. Liverpool
Arsenal vs. Aston Villa
Bristol City 1, Norwich 3
Barnsley 1, Watford 0
Bournemouth 1, Derby 1
Luton Town 0, Brentford 3
Middlesbrough 1, Nottingham Forest 0
Millwall 0, Huddersfield 3
Preston 1, Birmingham 2
QPR 3, Cardiff 2
Stoke 1, Rotherham 0
Swansea 2, Blackburn 0
Wycombe 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Brentford 1, Swansea 1
Huddersfield 1, Bristol City 2
Norwich 0, Millwall 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bournemouth 0
Blackburn 0, Middlesbrough 0
Cardiff 3, Barnsley 0
Watford 3, Stoke 2
Reading 0, Preston 3
Birmingham 1, Wycombe 2
Derby 0, QPR 1
Nottingham Forest 2, Coventry 1
Rotherham 0, Luton Town 1
Cardiff 0, Bristol City 1
Reading 0, Stoke 3
Birmingham 1, Bournemouth 3
Blackburn 3, QPR 1
Brentford 0, Middlesbrough 0
Derby 0, Barnsley 2
Huddersfield 1, Luton Town 1
Norwich 1, Swansea 0
Nottingham Forest 2, Wycombe 0
Rotherham 2, Preston 1
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Millwall 0
Watford 3, Coventry 2
Gillingham 0, Sunderland 2
Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth
Burton Albion 1, Blackpool 2
Doncaster 1, Lincoln 0
Fleetwood Town 2, Oxford United 0
Ipswich 1, Crewe 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Peterborough 5, Shrewsbury 1
Portsmouth 0, Charlton 2
Rochdale 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Swindon 2, Hull 1
Wigan 2, Northampton 3
Shrewsbury 1, Burton Albion 1
Blackpool 1, Wigan 0
Bristol Rovers 0, Peterborough 2
Charlton 3, Fleetwood Town 2
Crewe 0, Gillingham 1
Lincoln 1, Portsmouth 3
Oxford United 3, Rochdale 1
Plymouth 4, Swindon 2
Sunderland 2, Ipswich 1
AFC Wimbledon 2, Doncaster 2
Hull vs. Accrington Stanley
Northampton 0, Milton Keynes Dons 0
AFC Wimbledon vs. Wigan
Bristol Rovers vs. Fleetwood Town
Charlton vs. Rochdale
Crewe vs. Peterborough
Hull vs. Burton Albion
Lincoln vs. Gillingham
Northampton vs. Accrington Stanley
Oxford United vs. Doncaster
Shrewsbury vs. Swindon
Sunderland vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Plymouth vs. Portsmouth
Exeter 1, Carlisle 0
Barrow 1, Bradford 0
Cheltenham 2, Forest Green 1
Crawley Town 2, Cambridge United 1
Leyton Orient 4, Bolton 0
Mansfield Town 1, Walsall 1
Newport County 2, Harrogate Town 1
Salford 2, Oldham 0
Southend 0, Port Vale 2
Stevenage 0, Grimsby Town 0
Tranmere 0, Morecambe 1
Oldham 2, Cheltenham 1
Morecambe 2, Exeter 2
Bradford 3, Southend 0
Cambridge United 2, Salford 1
Carlisle 3, Newport County 2
Colchester 3, Stevenage 1
Forest Green 2, Leyton Orient 1
Grimsby Town 1, Barrow 0
Harrogate Town 0, Tranmere 1
Port Vale vs. Scunthorpe
Walsall 1, Crawley Town 0
Bolton 1, Mansfield Town 1
Bolton vs. Salford
Bradford vs. Exeter
Cambridge United vs. Barrow
Carlisle vs. Cheltenham
Colchester vs. Leyton Orient
Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town
Grimsby Town vs. Newport County
Harrogate Town vs. Crawley Town
Morecambe vs. Stevenage
Oldham vs. Scunthorpe
Port Vale vs. Tranmere
Walsall vs. Southend
Aldershot vs. Notts County
Boreham Wood vs. Dagenham and Redbridge
Bromley 1, Eastleigh 2
Dover Athletic 0, Altrincham 1
Halifax Town vs. Wealdstone
Kings Lynn 3, Woking 2
Maidenhead United 3, Solihull Moors 1
Stockport County 1, Weymouth 2
Wrexham vs. Sutton United
Yeovil 0, Chesterfield 1
Hartlepool 0, Torquay United 5
Barnet vs. Hartlepool
Wealdstone 1, Altrincham 0
Aldershot 1, Notts County 0
Boreham Wood vs. Dagenham and Redbridge
Halifax Town vs. Wealdstone
Notts County vs. Stockport County
Altrincham vs. Solihull Moors
Altrincham vs. Aldershot
Barnet vs. Bromley
Chesterfield vs. Maidenhead United
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Stockport County
Eastleigh vs. Hartlepool
Solihull Moors vs. Halifax Town
Sutton United vs. Kings Lynn
Torquay United vs. Boreham Wood
Wealdstone vs. Dover Athletic
Woking vs. Yeovil
Weymouth vs. Wrexham
Sutton United vs. Dagenham and Redbridge
Aldershot vs. Maidenhead United
Altrincham vs. Chesterfield
Barnet vs. Kings Lynn
Bromley vs. Boreham Wood
Dover Athletic vs. Woking
Eastleigh vs. Wealdstone
Hartlepool vs. Wrexham
Torquay United vs. Solihull Moors
Weymouth vs. Yeovil
Halifax Town vs. Notts County