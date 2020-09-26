English Results
LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Everton 5, West Brom 2
Leeds 4, Fulham 3
Man United 1, Crystal Palace 3
Arsenal 2, West Ham 1
Southampton 2, Tottenham 5
Newcastle 0, Brighton 3
Chelsea 0, Liverpool 2
Leicester 4, Burnley 2
Aston Villa 1, Sheffield United 0
Wolverhampton 1, Man City 3
Brighton 2, Man United 3
Crystal Palace vs. Everton
West Brom vs. Chelsea
Burnley vs. Southampton
Sheffield United vs. Leeds
Tottenham vs. Newcastle
Man City vs. Leicester
West Ham vs. Wolverhampton
Fulham vs. Aston Villa
Liverpool vs. Arsenal
Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
Everton vs. Brighton
Leeds vs. Man City
Newcastle vs. Burnley
Leicester vs. West Ham
Southampton vs. West Brom
Arsenal vs. Sheffield United
Wolverhampton vs. Fulham
Man United vs. Tottenham
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
Coventry 3, QPR 2
Nottingham Forest 0, Cardiff 2
Blackburn 5, Wycombe 0
Brentford 3, Huddersfield 0
Luton Town 2, Derby 1
Middlesbrough 1, Bournemouth 1
Norwich 2, Preston 2
Reading 2, Barnsley 0
Rotherham 0, Millwall 1
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Watford 0
Swansea 0, Birmingham 0
Stoke 0, Bristol City 2
Huddersfield 1, Nottingham Forest 0
Watford 1, Luton Town 0
Wycombe 0, Swansea 2
Barnsley vs. Coventry
Birmingham vs. Rotherham
Cardiff vs. Reading
Derby vs. Blackburn
Millwall vs. Brentford
Preston vs. Stoke
QPR vs. Middlesbrough
Bristol City vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Bournemouth vs. Norwich
Coventry vs. Bournemouth
Norwich vs. Derby
Blackburn vs. Cardiff
Brentford vs. Preston
Luton Town vs. Wycombe
Middlesbrough vs. Barnsley
Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City
Reading vs. Watford
Rotherham vs. Huddersfield
Sheffield Wednesday vs. QPR
Swansea vs. Millwall
Stoke vs. Birmingham
AFC Wimbledon 4, Plymouth 4
Blackpool 2, Swindon 0
Bristol Rovers 0, Ipswich 2
Burton Albion 2, Accrington Stanley 1
Charlton 1, Doncaster 3
Hull 1, Crewe 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Lincoln 2
Oxford United 0, Sunderland 2
Peterborough 2, Fleetwood Town 1
Shrewsbury 1, Northampton 2
Wigan 2, Gillingham 3
Rochdale 0, Portsmouth 0
Accrington Stanley vs. Oxford United
Crewe vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Doncaster vs. Bristol Rovers
Fleetwood Town vs. AFC Wimbledon
Gillingham vs. Blackpool
Ipswich vs. Rochdale
Northampton vs. Hull
Plymouth vs. Shrewsbury
Portsmouth vs. Wigan
Sunderland vs. Peterborough
Swindon vs. Burton Albion
Lincoln vs. Charlton
AFC Wimbledon vs. Accrington Stanley
Blackpool vs. Lincoln
Bristol Rovers vs. Northampton
Burton Albion vs. Portsmouth
Charlton vs. Sunderland
Hull vs. Plymouth
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Ipswich
Oxford United vs. Crewe
Peterborough vs. Swindon
Rochdale vs. Fleetwood Town
Shrewsbury vs. Gillingham
Wigan vs. Doncaster
Carlisle 2, Southend 0
Colchester 2, Bolton 0
Crawley Town 1, Scunthorpe 0
Exeter 0, Port Vale 2
Forest Green 2, Bradford 2
Grimsby Town 0, Salford 4
Harrogate Town 2, Walsall 2
Leyton Orient 2, Mansfield Town 2
Morecambe 0, Cambridge United 5
Newport County 2, Barrow 1
Stevenage 3, Oldham 0
Tranmere 0, Cheltenham 3
Barrow vs. Colchester
Bolton vs. Newport County
Bradford vs. Stevenage
Cambridge United vs. Tranmere
Cheltenham vs. Grimsby Town
Mansfield Town vs. Exeter
Oldham vs. Crawley Town
Port Vale vs. Harrogate Town
Salford vs. Forest Green
Scunthorpe vs. Carlisle
Southend vs. Morecambe
Walsall vs. Leyton Orient
Carlisle vs. Barrow
Colchester vs. Oldham
Crawley Town vs. Southend
Exeter vs. Cambridge United
Forest Green vs. Walsall
Grimsby Town vs. Bradford
Harrogate Town vs. Bolton
Leyton Orient vs. Cheltenham
Morecambe vs. Port Vale
Newport County vs. Mansfield Town
Stevenage vs. Salford
Tranmere vs. Scunthorpe
Altrincham vs. Weymouth
Barnet vs. Eastleigh
Dover Athletic vs. Notts County
Halifax Town vs. Dagenham and Redbridge
Hartlepool vs. Aldershot
Kings Lynn vs. Yeovil
Macclesfield vs. Bromley
Sutton United vs. Maidenhead United
Torquay United vs. Stockport County
Wealdstone vs. Chesterfield
Woking vs. Solihull Moors
Wrexham vs. Boreham Wood
Aldershot vs. Sutton United
Boreham Wood vs. Macclesfield
Bromley vs. Dover Athletic
Chesterfield vs. Hartlepool
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Barnet
Eastleigh vs. Torquay United
Maidenhead United vs. Kings Lynn
Solihull Moors vs. Wrexham
Stockport County vs. Halifax Town
Weymouth vs. Woking
Yeovil vs. Wealdstone
Notts County vs. Altrincham