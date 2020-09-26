Recommended Video:

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

England Premier League Saturday's Matches

Everton 5, West Brom 2

Leeds 4, Fulham 3

Man United 1, Crystal Palace 3

Arsenal 2, West Ham 1

Sunday's Matches

Southampton 2, Tottenham 5

Newcastle 0, Brighton 3

Chelsea 0, Liverpool 2

Leicester 4, Burnley 2

Monday's Matches

Aston Villa 1, Sheffield United 0

Wolverhampton 1, Man City 3

Saturday's Matches

Brighton 2, Man United 3

Crystal Palace vs. Everton

West Brom vs. Chelsea

Burnley vs. Southampton

Sunday's Matches

Sheffield United vs. Leeds

Tottenham vs. Newcastle

Man City vs. Leicester

West Ham vs. Wolverhampton

Monday's Matches

Fulham vs. Aston Villa

Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Saturday's Matches

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

Everton vs. Brighton

Leeds vs. Man City

Newcastle vs. Burnley

Sunday's Matches

Leicester vs. West Ham

Southampton vs. West Brom

Arsenal vs. Sheffield United

Wolverhampton vs. Fulham

Man United vs. Tottenham

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

England Championship Friday's Match

Coventry 3, QPR 2

Saturday's Matches

Nottingham Forest 0, Cardiff 2

Blackburn 5, Wycombe 0

Brentford 3, Huddersfield 0

Luton Town 2, Derby 1

Middlesbrough 1, Bournemouth 1

Norwich 2, Preston 2

Reading 2, Barnsley 0

Rotherham 0, Millwall 1

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Watford 0

Swansea 0, Birmingham 0

Sunday's Match

Stoke 0, Bristol City 2

Friday's Match

Huddersfield 1, Nottingham Forest 0

Saturday's Matches

Watford 1, Luton Town 0

Wycombe 0, Swansea 2

Barnsley vs. Coventry

Birmingham vs. Rotherham

Cardiff vs. Reading

Derby vs. Blackburn

Millwall vs. Brentford

Preston vs. Stoke

QPR vs. Middlesbrough

Sunday's Matches

Bristol City vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemouth vs. Norwich

Friday's Match

Coventry vs. Bournemouth

Saturday's Matches

Norwich vs. Derby

Blackburn vs. Cardiff

Brentford vs. Preston

Luton Town vs. Wycombe

Middlesbrough vs. Barnsley

Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City

Reading vs. Watford

Rotherham vs. Huddersfield

Sheffield Wednesday vs. QPR

Swansea vs. Millwall

Sunday's Match

Stoke vs. Birmingham

England League One Saturday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon 4, Plymouth 4

Blackpool 2, Swindon 0

Bristol Rovers 0, Ipswich 2

Burton Albion 2, Accrington Stanley 1

Charlton 1, Doncaster 3

Hull 1, Crewe 0

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Lincoln 2

Oxford United 0, Sunderland 2

Peterborough 2, Fleetwood Town 1

Shrewsbury 1, Northampton 2

Wigan 2, Gillingham 3

Sunday's Match

Rochdale 0, Portsmouth 0

Saturday's Matches

Accrington Stanley vs. Oxford United

Crewe vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Doncaster vs. Bristol Rovers

Fleetwood Town vs. AFC Wimbledon

Gillingham vs. Blackpool

Ipswich vs. Rochdale

Northampton vs. Hull

Plymouth vs. Shrewsbury

Portsmouth vs. Wigan

Sunderland vs. Peterborough

Swindon vs. Burton Albion

Sunday's Match

Lincoln vs. Charlton

Saturday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon vs. Accrington Stanley

Blackpool vs. Lincoln

Bristol Rovers vs. Northampton

Burton Albion vs. Portsmouth

Charlton vs. Sunderland

Hull vs. Plymouth

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Ipswich

Oxford United vs. Crewe

Peterborough vs. Swindon

Rochdale vs. Fleetwood Town

Shrewsbury vs. Gillingham

Wigan vs. Doncaster

England League Two Saturday's Matches

Carlisle 2, Southend 0

Colchester 2, Bolton 0

Crawley Town 1, Scunthorpe 0

Exeter 0, Port Vale 2

Forest Green 2, Bradford 2

Grimsby Town 0, Salford 4

Harrogate Town 2, Walsall 2

Leyton Orient 2, Mansfield Town 2

Morecambe 0, Cambridge United 5

Newport County 2, Barrow 1

Stevenage 3, Oldham 0

Tranmere 0, Cheltenham 3

Saturday's Matches

Barrow vs. Colchester

Bolton vs. Newport County

Bradford vs. Stevenage

Cambridge United vs. Tranmere

Cheltenham vs. Grimsby Town

Mansfield Town vs. Exeter

Oldham vs. Crawley Town

Port Vale vs. Harrogate Town

Salford vs. Forest Green

Scunthorpe vs. Carlisle

Southend vs. Morecambe

Walsall vs. Leyton Orient

Saturday's Matches

Carlisle vs. Barrow

Colchester vs. Oldham

Crawley Town vs. Southend

Exeter vs. Cambridge United

Forest Green vs. Walsall

Grimsby Town vs. Bradford

Harrogate Town vs. Bolton

Leyton Orient vs. Cheltenham

Morecambe vs. Port Vale

Newport County vs. Mansfield Town

Stevenage vs. Salford

Tranmere vs. Scunthorpe

England National League Saturday's Matches

Altrincham vs. Weymouth

Barnet vs. Eastleigh

Dover Athletic vs. Notts County

Halifax Town vs. Dagenham and Redbridge

Hartlepool vs. Aldershot

Kings Lynn vs. Yeovil

Macclesfield vs. Bromley

Sutton United vs. Maidenhead United

Torquay United vs. Stockport County

Wealdstone vs. Chesterfield

Woking vs. Solihull Moors

Wrexham vs. Boreham Wood

Tuesday's Matches

Aldershot vs. Sutton United

Boreham Wood vs. Macclesfield

Bromley vs. Dover Athletic

Chesterfield vs. Hartlepool

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Barnet

Eastleigh vs. Torquay United

Maidenhead United vs. Kings Lynn

Solihull Moors vs. Wrexham

Stockport County vs. Halifax Town

Weymouth vs. Woking

Yeovil vs. Wealdstone

Wednesday's Match

Notts County vs. Altrincham