Embiid scores 42 points, 76ers hold off Suns 132-127

Phoenix Suns forward Richaun Holmes (21) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in the first half during an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, in Phoenix. Phoenix Suns forward Richaun Holmes (21) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in the first half during an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, in Phoenix. Photo: Rick Scuteri, AP Photo: Rick Scuteri, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Embiid scores 42 points, 76ers hold off Suns 132-127 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

PHOENIX (AP) — Joel Embiid, playing despite a sore left knee, matched his season high with 42 points, 30 in the first half, and grabbed 18 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers held off a strong second-half rally to beat the Phoenix Suns 132-127 on Wednesday night.

Ben Simmons added 29 points and J.J. Redick 27 for the 76ers, who were without Jimmy Butler and Wilson Chandler, both due to an upper respiratory infection.

Devin Booker scored 37 points for the Suns. Deandre Ayton added 18 points and 11 boards and Josh Jackson scored 16 points.

Philadelphia led by 23 at halftime and as many as 30 in the third quarter. The Suns cut it to three points before Redick finally sealed the victory with a pair of free throws with 4.3 seconds to play.

The 76ers shot out to a 13-3 lead and consecutive 3-pointers by Simmons made it 21-8. The 76ers led 44-32 after one, matching the most point allowed by the Suns in any quarter this season.

Embiid scored 10 points as Philadelphia opened the second quarter with a 13-2 run to lead 58-36 and the margin barely changed the rest of the one-sided half and the 76ers led 72-49 at the break.

Phoenix finished the third quarter on a 13-2 run. Troy Daniels sank a pair of 3s and Ellie Okobo added another after a Philadelphia turnover cut the lead to 104-87 after three.

A 19-5 Suns run reduced the lead to 116-110 when Jackson scored on a lob pass from Booker with 3:24 to go. Furkan Korkmaz sank a 3-pointer, Phoenix turned it over and Embiid's dunk boosted it to 121-110.

Booker's 3-pointer cut the lead to 129-125 with 14.3 seconds, Redick made one of two free throws and Booker scored on a put-back to make it 130-127. Redick put it out of reach with his two final shots from the line.

TIP INS

76ers: Embiid's career high is 46 set last season. He scored 42 against Charlotte on Nov. 9. ... Philadelphia wrapped up a 3-2 trip. ... 76ers shot 77 percent in the first quarter (13-of-17), including 4-of-5 3s. ... Embiid was 17 of 19 from the line, 12 of 14 in the first half.

Suns: Also allowed 44 points in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 24. ... Phoenix's only lead was 2-0. ... Most points Suns have allowed in a half is 76, also in that game against the Lakers. ... The first 5,000 fans received Ayton bobbleheads. ... After winning five of seven, Phoenix has lost the first four of a seven-game homestand.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Dallas on Saturday night.

Suns: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.