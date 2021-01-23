Embiid hits late free throws, 76ers beat Pistons 114-110

DETROIT (AP) — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 14 rebounds, and his two free throws with 7.2 seconds left helped the Philadelphia 76ers seal a 114-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.
Ben Simmons added 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the 76ers, and he made a couple big free throws of his own in the final minute. Philadelphia is atop the Eastern Conference but didn't push its lead over the last-place Pistons into double figures until early in the fourth quarter. That was when Dwight Howard's dunk put the 76ers up 99-88.