Elias Sports Bureau sold but staying in family

NEW YORK (AP) — Elias Sports Bureau, a leader in sports statistics and historical sports data, has been sold to a trust headed by the grandson of the company's longtime president.

The company on Thursday announced the sale of 100 percent of the issued and outstanding shares of Elias to The Joseph Gilston Trust, headed by Joe Gilston, grandson of 98-year-old Seymour Siwoff. Terms were not disclosed. Elias will be led by the 32-year-old Gilston, a former Elias employee who will serve as president.

Elias provides statistical support to many major sports leagues, including Major League Baseball, the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and the Women's National Basketball Association. It also provides data to broadcasters and sports networks, including MLB Network, NFL Network, ESPN, Turner Sports, Comcast and NESN.

Elias was founded in 1913 by Al and Walter Elias. After serving as the company's accountant, Siwoff purchased the business in 1952 from the widows of the Elias brothers and led it for more than six decades.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports