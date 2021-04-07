Edmonton 4, Ottawa 2

Edmonton 1 1 2 — 4 Ottawa 0 1 1 — 2 First Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 20 (Barrie, McDavid), 12:18 (pp). Second Period_2, Ottawa, Norris 10 (Chabot, Tkachuk), 0:25. 3, Edmonton, Draisaitl 21 (McDavid, Bear), 17:26. Third Period_4, Ottawa, C.Brown 11 (Zub, Reilly), 1:02. 5, Edmonton, McDavid 23 (Barrie, Draisaitl), 13:54. 6, Edmonton, Draisaitl 22 (McDavid), 19:59 (en). Shots on Goal_Edmonton 17-8-10_35. Ottawa 7-12-11_30. Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 3; Ottawa 0 of 2. Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 10-11-0 (30 shots-28 saves). Ottawa, Hogberg 2-6-0 (34-31), Ottawa, Forsberg 1-1-1 (0-0). A_0 (18,572). T_2:20. Referees_Marc Joannette, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Derek Nansen. More for youSports10 CIAC baseball games to go watch in 2021By Scott EricsonSportsUConn Report podcast: Hearst CT Media trio dissects...By Doug Bonjour