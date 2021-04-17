Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 0

Edmonton 0 1 2 — 3 Winnipeg 0 0 0 — 0 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Edmonton, Barrie 6 (McDavid, Yamamoto), 12:00 (pp). Third Period_2, Edmonton, Puljujarvi 10 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 6:37. 3, Edmonton, Chiasson 7 (Draisaitl, Barrie), 12:57 (pp). Shots on Goal_Edmonton 10-12-3_25. Winnipeg 9-4-13_26. Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 2 of 6; Winnipeg 0 of 3. Goalies_Edmonton, Smith 15-4-2 (26 shots-26 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 21-12-3 (25-22). A_0 (15,321). T_2:15. Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Travis Toomey. More for youSportsUConn men's basketball assistant Kevin Freeman taking new...Sports2021 WNBA Draft brought shock and thrill Thursday night,...By Maggie Vanoni