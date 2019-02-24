Edge lifts Fairleigh Dickinson past Wagner 74-66

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Darnell Edge had 22 points as Fairleigh Dickinson beat Wagner 74-66 on Saturday.

Edge hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Jahlil Jenkins had 15 points and six rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson (15-13, 10-6 Northeast Conference). Kaleb Bishop added 11 points. Mike Holloway Jr. had 11 points and seven rebounds for the home team.

Nigel Jackson scored a career-high 22 points for the Seahawks (13-14, 8-8). Jonathan Norfleet added 16 points. Romone Saunders had seven rebounds.

The Knights evened the season series against the Seahawks with the win. Wagner defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 66-60 on Jan. 12. Fairleigh Dickinson faces Mount St. Mary's on the road on Thursday. Wagner takes on St. Francis (Pa.) at home on Thursday.

