Eastern Washington steamrolls Walla Walla U 111-71

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Freshman Steele Venters had a career-high 27 points and freshman Ethan Price finished with a double-double as Eastern Washington rolled past Walla Walla University 111-71 in nonconference play on Monday night for its first win of the season.

Venters hit 9 of 13 shots from the floor and all eight of his free throws for the Eagles (1-2). Price scored 19 on 8-of-9 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for his second straight double-double. Linton Acliese III added 20 points for the Eagles. Acliese sank 7 of 11 shots as EWU shot 56.3 percent for the game (40 of 71). Freshman reserve Mason Landdeck scored 10.