Eastern Michigan 42, Umass 28

E. Michigan 14 7 7 14 42
Umass 0 7 7 14 28
First Quarter

EMU_Hutchinson 1 run (Ryland kick), 12:22.

EMU_Boone 8 run (Ryland kick), 4:48.

Second Quarter

EMU_S.Evans 13 run (Ryland kick), 11:59.

MASS_Jo.Johnson 1 run (Carson kick), 3:25.

Third Quarter

EMU_Boone 1 run (Ryland kick), 2:48.

MASS_Hill 45 pass from Olson (Carson kick), 1:51.

Fourth Quarter

EMU_J.Hamilton 10 run (Ryland kick), 12:36.

MASS_Scudo 2 run (Carson kick), 6:27.

EMU_Westmoreland 54 pass from Bryant (Ryland kick), 4:07.

MASS_Jo.Johnson 29 pass from Olson (Carson kick), :53.

___

EMU MASS
First downs 24 28
Total Net Yards 507 519
Rushes-yards 42-184 34-209
Passing 323 310
Punt Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 1-19 4-55
Interceptions Ret. 1-17 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 16-24-0 23-39-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-5 1-5
Punts 1-58.0 2-38.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 3-30 7-74
Time of Possession 29:38 30:19

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_E. Michigan, J.Hamilton 16-122, Boone 11-27, Bryant 5-16, S.Evans 5-14, Moss 2-6, Hutchinson 2-0, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Umass, Merriweather 23-144, Scudo 4-29, Olson 4-21, Je.Johnson 1-11, Wise 1-3, Jo.Johnson 1-1.

PASSING_E. Michigan, Bryant 14-21-0-298, Hutchinson 2-3-0-25. Umass, Olson 22-38-1-285, I.Ross 1-1-0-25.

RECEIVING_E. Michigan, Beydoun 6-101, Drummond 4-73, Westmoreland 2-97, De.Smith 2-23, Cannon 1-26, Moss 1-3. Umass, Arnold 6-58, Pettway 5-54, Hill 4-82, Collins 2-20, Merriweather 2-20, Jo.Johnson 1-29, Olson 1-25, Dieke 1-15, Je.Johnson 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_E. Michigan, Ryland 42, Ryland 39.