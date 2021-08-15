Eason efficient, Ehlinger shines late as Colts beat Panthers PHILLIP B. WILSON, Associated Press Aug. 15, 2021 Updated: Aug. 15, 2021 5:45 p.m.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) celebrates after a two-point conversion against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
Indianapolis Colts kicker Eddy Pineiro (5) celebrates his winning field goal with holder Rigoberto Sanchez during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Indianapolis, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Kendall Donnerson (76) chases Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) during the second half of an NFL exhibition football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold laughs during an interview on the sideline during the second half of an NFL exhibition football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier (7) scrambles against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL exhibition football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (97) tries to strip the ball from Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason (9) during an NFL exhibition football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) makes a catch in front of Carolina Panthers corner back Troy Pride Jr. (25) during the first half of an NFL exhibition football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
9 of9
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jacob Eason was efficient in place of the injured Carson Wentz, and rookie Sam Ehlinger delivered in the final quarter for the Indianapolis Colts.
Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick out of Texas, began his NFL debut with an interception. But he regrouped and drove the Colts to a tying touchdown capped by his 2-point conversion run. Ehlinger then scrambled 11 and 9 yards to set up Eddy Pineiro's 30-yard field goal in the final seconds, and the Colts beat the Carolina Panthers 21-18 in a preseason game Sunday.
