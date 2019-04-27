Eagles get Miles Sanders and JJ Arcega-Whiteside

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles added a pair of offensive weapons in the second round of the NFL draft, selecting Penn State running back Miles Sanders with the No. 53 overall pick and Stanford wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside at No. 57 on Friday night.

Sanders had 1,274 yards rushing, an average of 5.8 yards per carry and nine touchdowns as a junior last year after replacing Saquon Barkley. He helps replace Jay Ajayi, who wasn't re-signed after tearing an ACL last season.

The Eagles haven't selected a running back this high since choosing LeSean McCoy also with the 53rd pick in 2009. McCoy became the franchise's all-time leading rusher before Chip Kelly traded him to Buffalo in 2015.

The 5-foot-10, 211-pound Sanders ran the 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds at the combine.

Arcega-Whiteside had 63 catches for 1,059 yards and 14 TDs as a senior. Both his parents were professional basketball players in Europe.

The Eagles traded up three spots to select Washington State left tackle Andre Dillard with the 22nd pick in the first round, sending Baltimore the 25th pick, a fourth-rounder (No. 127) and a sixth (No. 197) to move up.

