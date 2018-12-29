Eaddy, Vrankic lead Santa Clara over WSU 79-71

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Tahj Eaddy and Josip Vrankic each scored 16 points as Santa Clara beat Washington State 79-71 on Saturday in the non-conference finale for both teams at the Spokane Arena.

Guglielmo Caruso added 14 points for Santa Clara (8-6), which has won seven of its past eight games after an 0-4 start.

CJ Elleby and Marvin Cannon each scored 19 points for Washington State (7-6), which has lost four of its past six.

Washington State played without leading scorer Robert Franks, out with a hip injury.

The first half was close. Washington State went on an 8-0 run to take a 25-22 lead, but Santa Clara went on an 11-5 run and led 40-36 at halftime, behind 12 points by Caruso.

Eaddy hit a pair of 3-pointers as the Broncos pushed their lead to 52-40 early in the second.

Washington State replied with a 16-7 run to cut Santa Clara's lead to three points, but the Cougars could not get over the hump as their shooting went cold.

The Broncos, who shot 59 percent from the floor, pulled away for the win.

BIG PICTURE

Santa Clara: The Broncos lost five of their first six games, three to Power Five teams, but have recovered nicely in their third season under coach Herb Sendek ... Sendek used to coach at Pac-12 member Arizona State ... Injuries have reduced the Broncos to eight players

Washington State: The Cougars came in having lost two in a row and with fifth-year coach Ernie Kent on the warm seat after a disappointing start that included losses to Seattle, Montana State and San Diego ... Playing without leading scorer Robert Franks, who is averaging 22 points per game, was a major blow to the Cougars.

UP NEXT

Santa Clara opens West Coast Conference play by hosting San Diego on Thursday.

Washington State begins Pac-12 play at archrival Washington next Saturday.

