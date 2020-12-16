EU court confirms ISU's rules breach competition law

BRUSSELS (AP) — Rules imposed by the International Skating Union that sanction athletes for taking part in events not recognized by the governing body are in breach of European Union competition law, the EU’s general court said Wednesday.

The ruling is the latest episode in a case which started five years ago when an EU investigation was launched following a complaint by Dutch speedskaters Mark Tuitert and Niels Kerstholt. Tuitert, an Olympic champion from the 2010 Vancouver Games, and Kerstholdt wanted to join a new South Korean competition in Dubai, the Icederby, but said they were threatened with a ban if they did.