ESPN says Le Batard leaving radio, TV shows next month

ESPN announced Thursday that Dan Le Batard will be leaving the network next month.

Le Batard hosts a late-morning show on ESPN Radio as well as the “Highly Questionable” afternoon program on ESPN. Le Batard will make his final appearance on both shows on Jan. 4.

Le Batard had a year left on his ESPN contract. But Norby Williamson, the network's executive vice president and executive editor, said in a statement that “it was mutually agreed that it was best for both sides to move on to new opportunities and we worked together closely to make that possible."

ESPN Radio also announced that Mike Greenberg's radio show “Greeny” will move to 10 a.m. ET while Bart Scott and Alan Han will have a two-hour show starting at noon. The two have had a show on ESPN Radio's New York affiliate since January.

“Highly Questionable” will remain a part of ESPN's lineup with different contributors.

Le Batard has been with ESPN since 1998, first as a contributor to its magazine before branching into television and radio. “Highly Questionable” debuted on ESPN in 2011 before his radio show with co-host Jon “Stugotz” Weiner went national two years later. The two have hosted a show since 2004, when it debuted on Miami radio. Le Batard was also a columnist at “The Miami Herald” from 1990 to 2016.

The relationship between Le Batard and ESPN had been strained for the past couple of years. Le Batard has been critical of the company's policy of shying away from political issues that have no bearing on sports. The final straw came last month when one of his producers was part of the company's layoffs. Le Batard said he was not informed about the move and he kept the producer on by paying his salary.

"In short, thank you, Disney and ESPN, for a quarter century of absurd blessings. To our loyal army of concerned fans, and to everyone who walked along and played an instrument in our Marching Band to Nowhere, know that it is a very exciting time for us, not a sad one. And that you’ll be hearing our laughter again soon enough,” Le Batard said in a statement.

Le Batard's exit continues what has been a massive restructuring of ESPN Radio's programming lineup. The entire 6 a.m.-6 p.m. timeframe now has new hosts and shows.