Dynamo beat Toronto FC 3-1 to snap 8-game road losing streak

Toronto FC midfielder Nick DeLeon (18) defends against Houston Dynamo defender A. J. DeLaGarza (20) during the first half of an MLS soccer game, Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Tommy McNamara, Tomas Martinez and Mauro Manotas scored and the Houston Dynamo beat Toronto FC 3-1 on Saturday night to snap an eight-game road losing streak.

Houston (9-9-3) had lost three straight overall and was 2-8-2 in its previous 12 games. Toronto (8-9-5) had won two in a row.

McNamara opened the scoring in the fourth minute off a pass from Memo Rodriguez. Martinez connected in the 23rd, and Manotas made it 3-0 in the 57th. Jozy Altidore scored for Toronto in the 75th.