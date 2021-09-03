Duvall's 2-run homer lifts Braves past Rockies 6-5 DENNIS GEORGATOS, Associated Press Sep. 3, 2021
1 of7 Atlanta Braves second baseman Ehire Adrianza, left, congratulates left fielder Adam Duvall after the ninth inning of a baseball game agtainst the Colorado Rockies Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler grounds out againt Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Tyler Kinley during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Denver. The Braves won 6-5. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith reacts after getting Colorado Rockies pinch-hitter Garrett Hampson to ground into a double play to end the baseball game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Denver. The Braves won 6-5. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story lands on a knee in the batter's box after swinging and missing at a pitch from Atlanta Braves' Luke Jackson during the eighth ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Denver. The Braves won 6-5. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 5 of7
6 of7 Colorado Rockies' Connor Joe tosses his bat after flying out against Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Richard Rodriguez to end the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7
DENVER (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer in Atlanta’s three-run fifth inning, and the Braves overcame a grand slam by Charlie Blackmon to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Thursday night.
Jorge Soler also homered and Austin Riley had a two-run double for Atlanta, which took the opener of a four-game series after losing three straight to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves also stayed two games ahead of Philadelphia in the NL East.
