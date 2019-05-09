Durant goes down, Warriors hold off Rockets in Game 5

Houston Rockets' James Harden, second from left, drives the ball against Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson, left, Kevon Looney, and Kevin Durant, right fribtm during the first half of Game 5 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Photo: Ben Margot, AP

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 27 points, including a key layup with 4.1 seconds left, and the Golden State Warriors overcame Kevin Durant's calf injury to beat the Houston Rockets 104-99 on Wednesday night for a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

Durant strained his right calf late in the third quarter. The two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP limped to the locker room after landing awkwardly following a baseline jumper. He finished with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists.

James Harden scored 31 points for the Rockets, who will try to stave off elimination back home in Houston on Friday night.