Duggar triples, Giants hold off Dodgers 6-4 for NL West lead

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Steven Duggar hit a tiebreaking two-run triple after being called up earlier in the day, Brandon Belt homered, and the San Francisco Giants wrapped up their key weekend series against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers with a 6-4 win Sunday to take the NL West lead.
Albert Pujols hit career home run No. 678 with a pinch-hit, two-run drive in the ninth off Giants closer Jake McGee, who allowed Max Muncy's single one out later then retired Mookie Betts on a called third strike. The final out went to replay and was confirmed after right fielder Mike Yastrzemski caught Justin Turner's fly against the netting in foul territory.