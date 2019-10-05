Duffey leads Texas Tech past No. 21 Oklahoma State 45-35

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jett Duffey passed for four touchdowns and ran for another in his first start of the season as Texas Tech knocked off No. 21 Oklahoma State 45-35 on Saturday.

Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1 Big 12), coming off a 55-16 loss at Oklahoma two weeks ago, built a 20-0 lead 30 seconds into the second quarter to win its second straight in the series after going 0-10-2 in the teams' previous 12 meetings.

Duffey completed 26 of 44 passes for 424 yards with scoring passes to Erik Ezukanma (56 yards), T.J. Vasher (21), KeSean Carter (14) and Dalton Rigdon (8). He ran for a 16-yard touchdown.

Oklahoma State (4-2, 1-2) committed five turnovers, three interceptions and two fumbles by redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders. Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard, first in the FBS averaging 187.6 rushing yards going into Saturday, rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns.

Sanders was 22 of 37 passing for 276 yards with touchdowns of 73 yards to Jordan McCray and 10 yards to Tylan Wallace.

Wallace, who went into play leading Division I averaging 22.07 yards per catch among his 123.6 yards per game, had 11 catches for 85 yards, one touchdown in the closing minutes, and a long gain of 14 yards.

Texas Tech's Thomas Leggett (16) tackles Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas.

Trey Wolff converted three of four Texas Tech field-goal attempts ranging from 26 to 38 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech ended a 10-game losing streak at home against ranked opponents since beating No. 24 TCU 20-10 in September 2013 for first-year coach Matt Wells' first conference win. Three of those losses were to the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State is 0 for 2 in the Lone Star State this season, having lost 36-30 at Texas on Sept. 21. Their next chance to return to Texas would be for the conference championship at Arlington's AT&T Stadium.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State hosts Baylor on Oct. 19:

Texas Tech visits Baylor next Saturday.

