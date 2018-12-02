Drummond, Mangakahia lead No. 12 Orange women by Towson

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Miranda Drummond and Tiana Mangakahia had double-doubles and No. 12 Syracuse rolled to a 98-55 win over Towson on Sunday.

Digna Strautmane led the Orange (7-2) with 19 points. Drummond had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Mangakahia 13 points and 12 assists. Gabrielle Cooper and reserve Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi each added 15 points.

Kionna Jeter had 19 points for the Tigers (3-4), who last played Syracuse in 1977.

Syracuse held Towson to 28 percent shooting and forced 30 turnovers that were turned into 31 points. Janeen Camp added 10.

Syracuse only led 23-17 after one quarter as Jeter had 11 points. The Orange had 32 points in the second quarter to push the lead to 52-29. Syracuse went 13 of 16 from the foul line, Towson had 12 points in the quarter and 11 turnovers.