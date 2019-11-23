Dread's late 3 lifts unbeaten Penn State over Yale 58-56

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Myles Dread hit a 3-pointer with just under a minute to go to lift Penn State over Yale 58-56 on Saturday and remain undefeated.

Dread finished with 13 points while Izaiah Brockington scored 15 for the Nittany Lions (5-0) in a game Penn State trailed for all but 56 seconds.

Yale’s Matthue Cotton had a shot at what would’ve been a game-winning 3-pointer with about three seconds left, but the ball bounced off the rim and the Nittany Lions wrapped up the rebound to complete the comeback. Penn State trailed by 16 with 9:12 to play.

Lamar Stevens added 13 points and 13 rebounds for Penn State including four straight baskets with five minutes left to fuel the comeback.

Azar Swain led Yale (3-3) with 21 points while Paul Atkinson scored 12.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 7-0 lead and maintained the advantage for the entire first half. Swain drained his fourth basket of the half to put Yale up by 12 with 5:03 before halftime.

The Nittany Lions, who made just 9 of their first 32 field goals including just 1-for-13 from 3-point range, could only cut it to 31-21 before heading into the locker room.

THE BIG PICTURE

Yale: The Bulldogs have been the class of their league for awhile with more wins (103) and Ivy League titles (3) in the past six seasons than any other Ivy League team. They controlled play from the opening tip and shut down Penn State’s high-powered offense for most of the afternoon until the very end.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions overcame their worst first half of the season but their shooters will need to be better moving forward if they want to keep rising as the schedule remains tough.

UP NEXT

Yale hosts Western Michigan on Monday.

Penn State plays Mississippi in New York City on Wednesday.

___

