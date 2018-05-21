Dragons fare well in New England events

















The GFA girls lacrosse team bounced back from its loss in the FAA semifinals by advancing to the semifinals of the postseason Class B invitational tournament, an event that includes a number of New England-based teams.

The Dragons defeated Cheshire Academy 13-11 in the quarterfinals before falling to top-seeded Williston 16-5.

“Both games were in the pouring rain, but the girls played beautiful despite the weather,” Coach Missy Radin said. “Nonstop hustle and great team work. Very proud of them and a strong finish to the season.”

Earlier in the season, GFA trekked to Cheshire Academy and fell by a 13-10 score.

On CA’s return visit, though, the Dragons came out on top during Saturday’s first game.

Stephanie Wistreich (Wilton) scored four goals to lead the Dragons. She also set up three goals, too.

Bella Litt (Darien) added three goals and had an assist while Ella Murphy (Darien), Isabelle Jackson (Greenwich) and Alex Nesi (Fairfield) all scored two goals each.

Murphy also had an assist.

Kelly van Hoesen (Greenwich) made 17 saves to backstop the win.

Williston had a first-round bye while the Dragons were forced to play their second game in a day.

Murphy scored twice to lead GFA while Wistreich, Litt and Nesi added goals. Murphy also had an assist.

Van Hoesen made four saves.

GFA finished the season with a 10-8 record.

While the Dragons made their seventh straight appearance in the FAA semifinals, they fell by a 17-1 score to eventual league champ Sacred Heart-Greenwich.

Litt scored the team's only goal.

Van Hoesen made four saves in the first half while Kaitlin Reed stopped two shots in the second half.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Dragons had a trio of athletes place during the Division III New England Championship meet in Bath, Maine, on Saturday.

The girls team finished with 10 points, placing them 16th in the 23-team field.

Kyra Inston (Norwalk) finished as the New England runner-up in the discus, throwing a school-record 90-feet, one-inch on her last throw.

She also placed 18th in the shot put (23-1) and 17th in the javelin (56-7).

Kristiana Modzelewski (Westport) was fifth in the 100 hurdles in 18.44 and eighth in the 300 hurdles (52.72).

Also, freshman Caroline McCall (Westport) was ninth in the 1,500 (5:25.11) and 10th in the 800 (2:35.27), while classmate Samantha Freeman (Shelton) was 15th in the 100 (14.28) and 19th in the 100 hurdles (20.50).

In the boys meet, Ethan Phan (Bridgeport) scored the Dragons only point by placing sixth in the long jump (19-feet-2). He also placed 11th in the triple jump (36-2 ½) and was 15th in the 100 (12.05)

Tim Northrop (Fairfield) was eighth in the high jump (5-6), ninth in the long jump (17-11) and 14th in the triple jump (35-11 ¼).

Nick Attai (Bridgeport) was 10th in the 800 (2:10.94).

Larson Palmgren (Fairfield) was 25th in the 1,500 (4:42.96).

Matt Jackmauh (Greenwich) was 25th in the 200 (26.38). Jackson Rassias (Fairfield) also participated in the 400, finishing 17th.

GIRLS TENNIS

The Dragons won their quarterfinal match in the morning, topping Ethel Walker by a 4-3 score before falling to Newtown (Mass.) Country Day in the afternoon semifinals.

In their quarterfinal match, Devon Wolfe (Darien) and Kate Flicker (Fairfield) were the singles players to win a matches. Wolfe won 6-0, 6-1 while Flicker took a 6-4, 6-0 win.

In doubles action, Dasha Timasheva (Greenwich) and Harriett Wells (Westport) won 6-2, 6-3 with Ava Ewing (Darien) and Ellen Burbank (Southport) posted a 6-3, 6-3 win.

In the semifinals, all four of GFA's singles players fell while the doubles teams swept.

Timasheva-Wells won 6-0, 6-4; Ewing-Burbank won 6-1, 6-3; and Michelle Fedotova (Greenwich) and Margot Goldsmith (Darien) won 7-6 (11-9), 1-6, 1-0 (12-10).

The Dragons finished the season with a 6-8 record.

BOYS LACROSSE

The Dragons fell on the road at Rye Country Day in the FAA semifinals.

Zach Liston (Wilton) and Charlie Benson (Darien) both scored two goals for GFA while Henry Mcdonald (Westport) added a solo goal.

The Dragons finished 6-8.