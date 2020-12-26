Dolphins stun Raiders 26-25 to move step closer to playoffs

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick completed a 41-yard pass to Mack Hollins while being dragged down by the facemask and the Miami Dolphins moved one step closer to a playoff berth when Jason Sanders’ 44-yard field goal with 1 second remaining gave them a 26-25 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night.
The Raiders (7-8) chose to run down the clock for a go-ahead field goal instead of trying for a touchdown with Josh Jacobs going down on purpose at the 1-yard line and Derek Carr taking a knee to set up Daniel Carlson’s 22-yard field goal with 19 seconds left.