Dolberg nets injury-time winner as Nice beats Monaco 2-1

PARIS (AP) — Striker Kasper Dolberg scored the winner in the third minute of injury time as Nice rallied to beat Monaco 2-1 in the French league on Saturday.

Nice moved ahead of local rival Monaco — the teams are 30 minutes apart when driving along the French Riviera — and into sixth place.

Wissam Ben Yedder put Monaco ahead in the 32nd minute, latching onto a superb pass from inside his own half from Tiémoué Bakayoko and going past two defenders before expertly guiding the ball over the goalkeeper.

It moved Ben Yedder level at the top of the league's scoring charts, on 18 goals, with Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé.

Dolberg headed Nice level in the 59th and then showed great technique at the end of the game to flick in a cross from the right, shortly after Monaco forward Stevan Jovetic was sent off.

Dolberg's goal was allowed following a video review.

League leader PSG's game at Strasbourg on Saturday was called off on Friday evening following a decree from the Alsace city prefecture because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The number of people in France diagnosed with the virus jumped by 336 to 949 on Saturday— the biggest daily increase France has recorded. Health authorities said 16 people have died.

PSG hosts Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 match.

In Saturday's other matches, it was: Angers 2, Nantes 0; Dijon 2, Toulouse 1; Metz 2, Nimes 1; and Reims 1, Brest 0.

Brest striker Alexandre Mendy chose a short run up and saw his penalty pushed away by Reims goalkeeper Predrag Rajković. It was the Serbian stopper's fourth save from five penalties this season.

Brest paid for that miss when 18-year-old striker El Bilal Touré put fifth-place Reims ahead in the 37th.

Forward Opa Nguette's firm header put Metz ahead early on against Nimes. Midfielder Lucas Deaux equalized just after the break, before center half John Boye headed in a late winner.

Left back Hamza Mendyl's volley put Dijon ahead five minutes before the break against last-place Toulouse. But midfielder Quentin Boisgard equalized two minutes later when he chipped a cross from the right over the goalkeeper's head.

Defender Nayef Aguerd sealed the win for Dijon.

SUNDAY'S GAMES

As a precautionary measure against the spreading of the virus, the roof at Stade Pierre-Mauroy will remain open even if it rains when fourth-place Lille hosts Lyon.

In Sunday's other games, French Cup finalist Saint-Etienne takes on Bordeaux, and third-place Rennes plays Montpellier.

SORRY, REF

After his side's 2-2 home draw against struggling Amiens on Friday, Marseille coach André Villas-Boas was sent off for arguing with the referee.

He subsequently apologized for his behavior.

Second-place Marseille, which is nine points ahead of third-place Rennes, threw away a 2-0 lead in the last 10 minutes of the game.

