Dodgers' top pick won't sign, will attend Mississippi State









Photo: Sarah Warnock, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Brandon High School pitcher J.T. Ginn throws during baseball practice in Brandon, Miss. Ginn says he will not sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers and will instead attend Mississippi State. The 19-year-old was selected with the 30th overall pick in last month's amateur draft, which has a slot value of $2,275,800. (Sarah Warnock/The Clarion-Ledger via AP) less In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Brandon High School pitcher J.T. Ginn throws during baseball practice in Brandon, Miss. Ginn says he will not sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers and will instead attend Mississippi ... more Photo: Sarah Warnock, AP Image 2 of 3 In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Brandon High School pitcher J.T. Ginn smiles during baseball practice in Brandon, Miss. Ginn says he will not sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers and will instead attend Mississippi State. The 19-year-old was selected with the 30th overall pick in last month's amateur draft, which has a slot value of $2,275,800. (Sarah Warnock/The Clarion-Ledger via AP) less In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Brandon High School pitcher J.T. Ginn smiles during baseball practice in Brandon, Miss. Ginn says he will not sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers and will instead attend Mississippi ... more Photo: Sarah Warnock, AP Image 3 of 3 In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Brandon High School pitcher J.T. Ginn throws during baseball practice in Brandon, Miss. Ginn says he will not sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers and will instead attend Mississippi State. The 19-year-old was selected with the 30th overall pick in last month's amateur draft, which has a slot value of $2,275,800. (Sarah Warnock/The Clarion-Ledger via AP) less In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Brandon High School pitcher J.T. Ginn throws during baseball practice in Brandon, Miss. Ginn says he will not sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers and will instead attend Mississippi ... more Photo: Sarah Warnock, AP Dodgers' top pick won't sign, will attend Mississippi State 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Right-hander J.T. Ginn says he will not sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers and will instead attend Mississippi State.

The 19-year-old from Brandon High School in Mississippi was selected with the 30th overall pick in last month's amateur draft, which has a slot value of $2,275,800.

Ginn posted on Instagram , "I had a lot to think about over the last month" and added "after giving it a lot of thought I decided to pursue my lifelong dream of playing college baseball for the Mississippi State Bulldogs!!!"

The deadline for draft picks to sign, unless they have exhausted college eligibility, is 5 p.m. Eastern Friday. Two other first-round selections remained without agreements: right-hander Carter Stewart (selected eighth by Atlanta) and shortstop Matt McLain (25th by Arizona).

Shortstop Brice Turang, taken 21st by Milwaukee, agreed to a $3,411,100 signing bonus, $397,500 above his slot value.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Turang's first name is Brice, not Bruce.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball