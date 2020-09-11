Dodgers reinstate Pederson from paternity list, option Beaty

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have reinstated outfielder Joc Pederson from the paternity list and optioned infielder Matt Beaty to the team’s alternate site.

Pederson has struggled during the shortened season, hitting .184 with six home runs and 12 RBIs in 34 games. Last year, he set career highs in batting average (.249), homers (36) and RBIs (74), among other categories.

Beaty has played in 21 games for the Dodgers this season, batting .220 with two homers and five RBIs. His numbers also are down from a year ago when he made his major league debut with Los Angeles. He batted .265 with nine homers and 46 RBIs in 99 games.

The Dodgers were off Friday and host Houston this weekend.

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Joc Pederson settles under a fly ball for an out during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

