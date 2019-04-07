Dodgers go deep again in beating Rockies 7-2

Los Angeles Dodgers' Alex Verdugo gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray in the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Denver. less Los Angeles Dodgers' Alex Verdugo gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray in the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 6, 2019, ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Dodgers go deep again in beating Rockies 7-2 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

DENVER (AP) — Alex Verdugo homered and added an RBI triple as the Los Angeles Dodgers kept up their early power surge Saturday night in a 7-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.

The Dodgers have gone deep in all nine games this season, piling up 22 home runs. Los Angeles had four through nine games last year when the team set a franchise record with 235.

Hot-hitting Cody Bellinger delivered a double and an RBI triple to help the Dodgers win their seventh straight over Colorado dating to last season. Verdugo tripled home a run in the ninth.

Walker Buehler (1-0) allowed one run over five solid innings as he bounced back from a rough opening outing. He was on a pitch count after a limited spring training.

Kenley Jansen got four outs to earn his fourth save. It was his first appearance in the Mile High City since the All-Star reliever had surgery in the offseason to address an irregular heartbeat that surfaced again while in Denver for a series last August. He didn't travel with the team back to Colorado in September as a precaution.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday he wouldn't hesitate to use his closer.

It was another rough outing for Jon Gray (0-2), who allowed five runs in six innings. Gray has served up a homer in 14 straight appearances, a Rockies record.

Gray was in trouble in the first three innings, but escaped each time thanks to three double plays. In the fourth, Los Angeles capitalized as A.J. Pollock had an RBI single and Max Muncy brought in another run with a sacrifice fly.

David Dahl homered for a second consecutive day, launching a fastball from Buehler into the second deck in right field. Dahl also had a run-scoring single in the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill (strained left knee) threw a 20-pitch bullpen. "Felt his knee injury a bit, but it didn't limit him," Roberts said. ... LHP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder inflammation) will soon make a second rehab start. Roberts said Kershaw will decide if it's with Triple-A Oklahoma City or Double-A Tulsa.

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (infected blister on right heel) threw five innings for Triple-A Albuquerque. ... LHP Chris Rusin (back) threw a bullpen.

ALL IN THE FAMILY

The Rockies recalled infielder Josh Fuentes from Triple-A Albuquerque after placing first baseman Ryan McMahon on the injured list with a sprained elbow. Fuentes is the cousin of third baseman Nolan Arenado and made his major league debut as a pinch hitter in the eighth with a sharp single.

HARDWARE

Trevor Story, Arenado and Márquez were presented with their Silver Slugger Awards before the game. Arenado also picked up his Gold Glove.

"Worked really hard for those accolades," Arenado said. "I kind of want them."

UP NEXT

Dodgers LHP Julio Urias (0-0) has an 8.18 ERA in three career games against the Rockies heading into his start Sunday. Rockies RHP Chad Bettis (0-1, 9.53 ERA) tries to rebound from his last start at Tampa Bay in which he allowed six runs over 5 2/3 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports