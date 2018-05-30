Dodgers' Kenta Maeda leaves start with right hip strain

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers right-hander Kenta Maeda left a start Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning with a right hip strain.

Maeda was twice visited by a Los Angeles trainer, including after he struck out Jake Arrieta for the second out of the second inning. Left-hander Scott Alexander then replaced Maeda and allowed a two-run single to Odubel Herrera that made it 3-0 Philadelphia.

Maeda allowed a home run to Nick Williams and a double to Jorge Alfaro before leaving.

The Dodgers' rotation has dealt with a number of injuries. Clayton Kershaw (left biceps tendonitis), Rich Hill (left middle finger blister) and Hyun-Jin Ryu (left groin strain) all are on the disabled list, with Kershaw expected to return Thursday

Phillies infielder Pedro Florimon also left Tuesday's game after he fouled a ball off his right foot in the first inning.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball